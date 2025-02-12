‘FBI: International’: Eva-Jane Willis Breaks Down Smitty’s School Backstory and the ‘Symbolic’ Ending (Exclusive)

Tonight’s new episode of FBI: International dug deeper into Smitty’s backstory, which had ties to the school that a murder was at, and Eva-Jane Willis broke it down while talking with PopCulture.com. In “Veritas Fidelis,” the Fly Team handle the murder of an American girl at a prestigious university in the UK with a secret society behind it. It’s found out that Smitty used to go to the school and was eventually kicked out. Willis shared what it was like exploring the backstory, what it meant for Smitty to get justice for the murdered teen, and what’s next for International. (Interview has been edited for length and clarity).

PopCulture: What has it been like exploring Smitty more and digging into her backstory, including this surprising school storyline of hers?

Eva-Jane Willis: The way that these episodes are written and the way that the seasons come together each season is always like opening a stocking at Christmas. You know how when you were a kid, obviously, you have to take the stuff out that’s on top first, and then you go deeper and deeper and deeper into the stocking? That’s kind of what it’s like working on this show because we never know exactly, and then every now and then, you pull something out, and it’s like a treat. It’s like, ‘Yeah. Wow.’

It’s a Smitty episode, and I get to find out more about who I am, which is incredible. I never knew that I wanted to be a doctor, but it does fit because Smitty’s always been someone who follows protocol, always goes by the book, is almost forensic in her attention to detail. And it kind of makes sense that we learned that this was her first passion. And because of what happened at this school, she had to divert and go into another career, but ultimately still help people. I think that was always the most important thing for her, that she knew that she wanted to help people.

PC: Were you surprised when you initially heard that she was kicked out of the school since she did always do things by the book?

Willis: Yes. Exactly. I think, not only was I surprised, but it actually was like a moment because when I read that in the script, it gave me a reason as to why it’s always so important to her to do things by the book. Because the one time that she didn’t, this terrible thing happened to her and she lost everything. At the time, for her as an 18, 19-year-old, the most important thing for her was her position in that class, and she lost it because she didn’t follow the rules.

And so it kind of was like, ‘Ah, that’s why Smitty is who she is today.’ She’s not gonna make the same mistake again. And that’s why she pushes so hard when people try to bend the rules or color outside of the line.

PC: It was found out that Smitty was set up by her friend at school, who left a gin bottle in their room on purpose because she called her out for stealing. Considering she spent so much time wondering what she could have done wrong, not thinking that it could have been on purpose, what do you think was going through her mind when Raines put the pieces together?

Willis: I think there’s an element of, ‘How could I have been so stupid?’ is one of the thoughts that she had. There’s also absolute disbelief that people would go so far to protect their own reputations so far as to destroy somebody else’s life. I think even with some of the horrific things that Smitty has seen, I think ultimately she believes in the good in people. And so when people do horrendous things, it actually shocks her against her nature to be vengeful and to be careless with other people’s lives. And I think that really hurts her because she’s seen some terrible things since she was 18, but when she was 18, she was just a girl. And to think that these people hurt that girl is heartbreaking for her, I think.

PC: What do you think it was like for her to return to her old school? It was clear that it was hard for her, especially when she found out what had really happened.

Willis: I think the minute she’s even on the school grounds, she feels very triggered with feelings of shame and not belonging, feeling like an outsider again. I think when she was at the school, she felt those feelings because she was a scholarship kid. She wasn’t one of the rich kids in the same way, especially not like the members of the Covington Club were. And being back there again is tough because, obviously, she’s now a grown woman with a good job, and she’s in a great position in her life.

﻿But there’s something about going back to a place where bad things happened that can really displace all that confidence and everything that you’ve built over the years and suddenly make you feel like a vulnerable 18-year-old girl again.

PC: At the end of the episode, Smitty wrote Emma’s name on the wall right next to hers. How do you think she feels knowing that she got justice for her and shut down the secret society?

Willis: I think the moment that she puts Emma’s name on the wall is really significant and symbolic because Smitty’s name is on that wall despite the fact that she didn’t get to graduate. And when she puts Emma’s name on the wall, who also didn’t graduate because her life was stolen too soon, it’s a comment and an acknowledgment on the importance of legacy and the legacy that you leave behind. Emma was the one who was a hero and not only the first girl to enter the Covington Club, but she took them on courageously and wants to make a difference, not just for her own self but for all of the people that had been hurt by the Covington Club previously and the members of the Covington Club.

﻿And so Smitty owes it to Emma to put her name on that wall that she deserved her place even though she was a scholarship kid too and from America. She deserved her place. She deserved to have her name go down in history along with the infamous university. And I think Smitty feels honored to be the one who was able to complete her task. It was Emma’s task to begin with, and Smitty is the one who completed it. And I think it’s a kind of beautiful partnership, even though they never got to meet.

﻿PC: What else would you love to explore more with her as the season goes on?

Willis: I think Episodes 8, 9, and 10, and now 11, have really tested Smitty in terms of her rebellious side, what she is or isn’t willing to do. And I think going forward, this rubbing-off effect that Mitchell is having on her may begin to deepen the trust between them and potentially let her take a few more risks, maybe become a bit more rebellious. And perhaps we will learn a bit more about why she’s been so guarded in the past and where her true rebellion actually lies, where her really rebellious nature is. I’d love to learn more about that in the future.

PC: Is there anything else you can preview for the remainder of the season?

Willis: I can tell you that we’re doing some more traveling. We’re headed to Venice in Episode 14 and that was an incredible experience. I’d never been there before. So that was a first for me personally, which I absolutely loved. A completely interesting and unique city in Europe. And there’s a new agent coming in who will be there to investigate a case, but as it turns out, is also there to investigate one of us. So that’s all I’m gonna say.

New episodes of FBI: International air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.