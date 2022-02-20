‘FBI’ Fans Should Keep an Eye on This New CBS Show

CBS is developing a new law enforcement procedural with ties to its successful FBI franchise, according to a report by Deadline. The new show will be called Five Point, and will be the first show in the genre to focus on the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The series will be co-wrotten by Craig Turk, who co-created FBI with Dick Wolf.

Five Point will be a week-to-week procedural like others of its kind but with an overarching mystery to follow as well. The story is reportedly about a legendary U.S. Marshal who goes missing under mysterious circumstances, leaving his team frustrated and looking for answers. The main character will be his daughter, who steps up to lead the investigation into his disappearance. Along the way she will oversee some of “the toughest law-enforcement assignments across the country.” So far, there’s no word on when this drama might premiere.

Turk is best known for co-creating FBI with Dick Wolf, and now he is bringing those skills and that credit with him to a whole new project. He will serve as executive producer on Five Point, while Ryan Hooper will be co-writer and co-executive producer. Turk was originally the showrunner for FBI, which has since branched off into a franchise all its own on CBS. He was also an executive producer on The Good Wife, and more recently wrote and produced the documentary 26th Street Garage, which is about the FBI’s response to 9/11. It is streaming now on Paramount+, where Turk is reportedly developing more projects as well.

Meanwhile, Hooper optioned two feature-length scripts this year, and he is considered a rising star in the industry. For now, he and Turk are the only names attached to Five Point. The show has not been cast, and it’s not clear how long it might be before it even starts filming.

The U.S. Marshals Services (USMS) is a major part of the country’s federal law enforcement, though it remains relatively untapped by the thriving police procedural drama. The bureau falls under the U.S. Department of Justice and is directed by the Attorney General. It serves specifically to enforce the operations of the U.S. federal courts.

The USMS is the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the country, created in 1789 during George Washington’s presidency. However, the bureau was heavily overhauled in 1969, which is how it took its current form and function. These days, marshals typically spend their time protecting judges and judicial personnel, managing criminal assets and administering fugitive operations. They also operate the U.S. Federal Witness Protection Program and the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System, and they serve federal arrest warrants.

Five Point is in development now but there is no word on when we might see it on screen. In the meantime, FBI airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.