‘FBI’: CBS’ New Cop Drama Opens Series Premiere With an Explosive Bang

CBS’ new crime drama, FBI, made its debut on Tuesday night and rocked viewers with a major explosion in its opening moments.

Spoilers ahead for FBI‘s series premiere.

The beginning of FBI‘s pilot episode show two kids, one boy and one girl, standing outside an apartment building in the South Bronx neighborhood of New York City. It is an innocent scene with the pair discussing algebra homework. The boy’s little brother interrupts, but soon walks inside the building.

A moment later, an explosion comes from the apartment building, pushing the two kids into the street. The status of the little brother is unknown.

The show’s two leading FBI agents, Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zeeko Zaki), arrive on the scene to assess the situation. They talk to an emergency responder who clarifies that a single explosion without shrapnel erupted from the corner of the first floor. The blast went off nine minutes ago, and Maggie has hunch a second blast is eminent.

“We need every emergency vehicle headed here stopped outside the perimeter,” she says. “Evacuate this building. You have [first responders] grab anyone they can see and get out.”

After this declaration the mother of the two brother arrives, desperate to find her sons. The older one survived and tells her that the little brother is still inside. Maggie prevents the frantic mother from going inside.

Seconds later, a second, more powerful blast erupts. The building then implodes and crashes down, sending debris everywhere.

As you would expect, CBS viewers were immediately gripped by the tragic, high-quality opening sequence.

“Two minutes in and im already shook I WAS NOT EXPECTING IT THAT QUICKLY,” one viewer write. “THIS SHOW JUMPED OFF RIGHT FROM THE GET GO!!!”

Another viewer added, “I’m watching! Powerful opening!”

“Holy crap!!!! Intense already!” another wrote.

From there, the agents attempt to aid the mother who lost her son, all while hunting down the terrorists responsible for the destruction.

FBI airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

