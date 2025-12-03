Fate of Lori Loughlin’s ‘When Calls the Heart’ Revealed

Lori Loughlin is heading back to Hope Valley!

The Hallmark Channel has renewed When Calls the Heart for a 14th season ahead of the Season 13 premiere on Jan. 4, Deadline reports, with Loughlin returning to reprise her role as Abigail Stanton for the first time in nearly seven years.

Loughlin will appear in six of the 12 episodes of Season 14, which is set to begin production next year for a 2027 premiere. Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith will also return for Season 14.

VANCOUVER, BC – FEBRUARY 20: Actress Lori Loughlin on the set of “When Calls the Heart” TV series on February 20, 2014 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties,” said Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media, in a statement. “At its core the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series.”

Loughlin was an original cast member on When Calls the Heart, which is based on Janette Oke’s novel by the same name, but was written off the show in 2019 following the college admissions scandal that saw Loughlin serving two months behind bars.

Loughlin’s final episode came during Season 6 in 2019, and the show went on a brief hiatus in the wake of her exit. Upon its return, Elizabeth (Krakow) explained Abigail’s absence in a voiceover, saying, “It’s been a week since Abigail got word that her mother had taken ill back East. True to her nature, Abigail wasted no time in rushing off to care for her.”

When Calls the Heart has another return in the cards for Season 13, with Brooke Shields making her way back to Hope Valley for the first time in a decade as Elizabeth’s former mother-in-law, Charlotte, for three episodes.

When Calls the Heart Season 13 premieres Sunday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel and streams the next day on Hallmark+. Season 14 is set to premiere in 2027.