Famous ‘When Calls the Heart’ Alum Returning for Season 13

One of Hope Valley’s most famous residents is returning.

Variety reports that When Calls the Heart alum Brooke Shields is coming back to the Hallmark favorite for the upcoming 13th season.

Shields appeared in two episodes of Season 3 in 2016 as Charlotte Thornton, the mother of Daniel Lissing’s Jack Thornton, who died off-screen in Season 5. She will be appearing in three episodes for Season 13. Shields’ appearance is not so surprising, as Season 12 of the Western romance ended with Elizabeth and Nathan heading to stay at Charlotte’s boarding house. There will be “a heartwarming connection between Charlotte and her grandson, Little Jack (Hyland Goodrich), as she helps him reconnect with memories of his father.”

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Brooke Shields to the When Calls the Heart family,” said Michelle Vicary, head of programming, Hallmark Media. “Her first appearance on the series was memorable for our fans, and we know the Hearties will be delighted to see Charlotte’s emotional and heartwarming reunion.”

Based on the Janette Oke novel of the same name, When Calls the Heart also stars Martin Cummins, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Viv Leacock. The series comes from All Canadian Entertainment Production in association with Brad Krevoy Television and Believe Pictures. Krakow, Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Joy Gregory, Mike Rohl, Jimmy Townsend, Amy Hartwick, Susie Belzberg, and Michael Shepard serve as executive producers, while Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers.

When Calls the Heart premiered in January 2014 and originated from a two-hour television movie pilot in October 2013 that starred Poppy Drayton and Stephen Amell. Hallmark Channel renewed the series for Season 13 in March, during the Season 12 finale. It remains the longest-running Hallmark original series. In 2019, spinoff series When Hope Calls premiered on Hallmark+, and it was acquired by rival network Great American Family in 2021.

While a premiere date for Season 13 of When Calls the Heart has not been announced, it is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 on Hallmark Channel, streaming the next day on Hallmark+. More details surrounding Shields’ appearance and Season 13 in general should be announced soon, but in the meantime, Hearties should get excited to see Charlotte Thornton once again, 10 years after her last appearance.