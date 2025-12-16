‘Fallout’ Season 2 Premiere Releasing Early

Christmas has come early in the Wasteland.

The Fallout Season 2 premiere date has been bumped up one day to Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The eight-episode series will continue with one episode rolling out weekly until the season finale on Feb. 4.

The announcement came with a dramatic transformation of the Exosphere of Sphere in Las Vegas on Monday, which brought an element of the season’s journey to New Vegas to life with a post-apocalyptic snow globe display featuring characters Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins).

Season 2 of Fallout picks up following the events of the Season 1 finale and takes audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Based on the hit video game franchise, Fallout is “the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” as per Prime Video. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

The series stars Purnell, Moten, Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner.

Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Margot Lulick also executive produces. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Fallout Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video, with weekly episodes rolling out until the season finale on Feb. 4, 2026.