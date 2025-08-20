‘Fallout’ Season 2 Just Scored a Premiere Date

Brace yourself — Fallout Season 2 is coming on Dec. 17.

Prime Video just released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of its Emmy-winning series, confirming that the eight-episode season will debut new episodes weekly every Wednesday through the finale on Feb. 4, 2026.

Fallout Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Season 1’s intense finale, taking audiences along for “a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas” based on the hit video game franchise.

“Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind,” the show’s logline reads, “and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys) star, with Season 2 adding Justin Theroux in the role of Robert House and Macaulay Culkin in a yet-to-be-announced role.

Season 1 of Fallout shot to the top of Prime Video’s list of most-watched titles and earned 16 Emmy nominations, including for Best Drama Series. The show has already been renewed for Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Last month, Goggins told PopCulture.com that Season 2 of Fallout was taking things to “another level.”

The Emmy-nominated actor, who plays the mysterious Ghoul in the postapocalyptic drama, said of the season at the time, “I think it’s on another level. Honestly, it’s something that I’m so, so very proud of, and so many people worked so hard on it.”

He continued, “I think people are going to lose their minds — and I’m not a person to ever say that about anything. But I think they’re going to lose their minds.”