Fall TV Schedule: See What’s on and When

Fall TV is far away, but it is never too early to begin mapping out your TV viewing schedule. And you will need to plan, as CBS, NBC, ABC, The CW, and FOX have really shaken things up this year.
Among last week’s bloodbath of series cancellations, the drama surrounding the cancellation and subsequent pick-up by NBC of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the revival of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, the world of TV has been hectic. As more and more shows finally learn their fate, either to fans’ applause or tears, networks are making way for the 2018-2019 TV schedule.
Keep scrolling to see how the fall TV schedule is shaping up.
Sunday
ABC
8 – 9 p.m. – Dancing With the stars: Juniors
9 – 10 p.m. – Shark Tank
10 – 11 p.m. – The Alec Baldwin Show
CBS
7–8 p.m. — 60 Minutes
8–9 p.m. — God Friended Me
9–10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles
10–11 p.m. — Madam Secretary
Fox
8-8:30 p.m. – The Simpsons
8:30 – 9 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers
9 – 9:30 p.m. – Family Guy
9:30 – 10 p.m. – REL
NBC
8 – 11 p.m. – Sunday Night Football
The CW
8-9 p.m. — Supergirl
9-10 p.m. — Charmed
Monday
ABC
8 – 10 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars
10 -11 p.m. – The Good Doctor
CBS
8–8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood
8:30–9 p.m. — Happy Together
9–10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.
10–11 p.m. — Bull
Fox
8 – 9 p.m. – The Resident
9 – 10 p.m. – 9-1-1
NBC
8 – 10 p.m. – The Voice
10 – 11 p.m. – Manifest
The CW
8-9 p.m. — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
9-10 p.m. — Arrow
Tuesday
ABC
8 – 8:30 p.m. – Roseanne
8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Kids are Alright
9 – 9:30 p.m. – black-ish
9: 30 – 10 p.m. – Splitting Up Together
10 – 11 p.m. – The Rookie
CBS
8–9 p.m. — NCIS
9–10 p.m. — FBI
10–11 p.m — NCIS: New Orleans
Fox
8 – 9 p.m. – The Gifted
9 – 10 p.m. – Lethal Weapon
NBC
8 – 9 p.m. – The Voice
9 – 10 p.m. – This Is Us
10 – 11 p.m. – New Amsterdam
The CW
8-9 p.m. — The Flash
9-10 p.m. — Black Lightning
Wednesday
ABC
8 – 8:30 p.m. – The Goldbergs
8:30 – 9 p.m. – American Housewife
9 – 9:30 p.m. – Modern Family
9: 30 – 10 p.m. – Single Parents
10 – 11 p.m. – A Million Little Things
CBS
8–9 p.m. — Survivor
9–10 p.m. — SEAL Team
10–11 p.m — Criminal Minds
Fox
8 – 9 p.m. – Empire
9 – 10 p.m. – Star
NBC
8 – 9 p.m. – Chicago Med
9 – 10 p.m. – Chicago Fire
10 – 11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.
The CW
8-9 p.m. — Riverdale
9-10 p.m. — All American
Thursday
ABC
8 – 9 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy
9 – 10 p.m. – Station 19
10 -11 p.m. – How to Get Away with Murder
CBS
8–8:30 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory
8:30–9 p.m. — Young Sheldon
9–9:30 p.m. — Mom
9:30–10 p.m. — Murphy Brown
10–11 p.m. — S.W.A.T.
Fox
8 – 11 p.m. – Thursday Night Football
NBC
8 – 8:30 p.m. – Superstore
8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Good Place
9 – 9:30 p.m. – Will & Grace
9:30 – 10 p.m. – I Feel Bad
10 – 11 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU
The CW
8-9 p.m. — Supernatural
9-10 p.m. — Legacies
Friday
ABC
8 – 8:30 p.m. – Fresh Off the Boat
8:30 – 9 p.m. – Speehcless
9 – 10 p.m. – Child Support
10 – 11 p.m. – 20/20
CBS
8–9 p.m. — MacGuyver
9–10 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0
10–11 p.m — Blue Bloods
Fox
8 – 8:30 p.m. – Last Man Standing
8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Cool Kids
9 – 10 p.m. – Hell’s Kitchen
NBC
8 – 9 p.m. – Blindspot
9 – 10 p.m. – Midnight, Texas
10 – 11 p.m. – Dateline
The CW
8-9 p.m. — Dynasty
9-10 p.m. — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Saturday
ABC
8 – 11 p.m. – Saturday Night Football
CBS
8–9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
9–10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday
10–11 p.m — 48 Hours
Fox
8 – 10:30 p.m. – Fox College Football
NBC
8 – 10 p.m. – Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10 – 11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live Encores
Midseason
ABC
American Idol
The Bachelor
The Fix
For the People
Grand Hotel
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Schooled
Whiskey Cavalier
CBS
The Amazing Race
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition
Blood & Treasure
The Code
Elementary
Fam
Instinct
Life in Pieces
Man With a Plan
The Red Line
Fox
The Orville
Gotham
The Four
Beat Shazam
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back
Love Connection
MasterChef
MasterChef Junior
Showtime at the Apollo
The Passage
Proven Innocent
NBC
A.P. Bio
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
The Blacklist
Good Girls
World of Dance
Ellen’s Game of Games
America’s Got Talent: The Champions
The Titan Games
Abby’s
The Enemy Within
The Village
The Inbetween
The CW
The 100
In the Dark
iZombie
Jane the Virgin
Roswell, New Mexico
What’s Been Canceled?
ABC
ABC Television Networks has drawn a huge line in the sand for shows it wants and shows it doesn’t. Among the series on the receiving end of “we don’t want” are Designated Survivor, Quantico, The Crossing, Deception, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Inhumans, Alex, Inc., Once Upon a Time, The Mayor and Ten Days in the Valley.
CBS
While many fan favorites have gotten good news by CBS, several other shows have had a more unfortunate fate. Living Biblically, Me, Myself & I, Wisdom of the Crowd, 9JKL, Zoo, Scorpion, Superior Donuts and Kevin Can Wait have all been cancelled by the network.
Fox
Fox recently had a television bloodbath, meaning that its 2018-2019 season will look significantly as the network makes room for Thursday Night Football, with more than 30 hours devoted just to the NFL.
Among the series canceled on the network are The Last Man on Earth, The Mick, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer and The Exorcist. Several other series remain on the bubble.
NBC
NBC had its own version of a cancellation bloodbath on May 11, with series The Night Shift, Law & Order: True Crime, Great News, Shades of Blue, Taken and The Brave all being axed by the network.
The CW
A total of six series have gotten bad news at The CW. Popular series Jane the Virgin, iZombie, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be joining previously announced series cancellations Life Sentence, The Originals, and Valor.