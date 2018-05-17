Fall TV Schedule: See What’s on and When

Fall TV is far away, but it is never too early to begin mapping out your TV viewing schedule. And you will need to plan, as CBS, NBC, ABC, The CW, and FOX have really shaken things up this year.

Among last week’s bloodbath of series cancellations, the drama surrounding the cancellation and subsequent pick-up by NBC of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the revival of Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, the world of TV has been hectic. As more and more shows finally learn their fate, either to fans’ applause or tears, networks are making way for the 2018-2019 TV schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see how the fall TV schedule is shaping up.

Sunday

ABC

8 – 9 p.m. – Dancing With the stars: Juniors

9 – 10 p.m. – Shark Tank

10 – 11 p.m. – The Alec Baldwin Show



CBS

7–8 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8–9 p.m. — God Friended Me

9–10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles

10–11 p.m. — Madam Secretary



Fox

8-8:30 p.m. – The Simpsons

8:30 – 9 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers

9 – 9:30 p.m. – Family Guy

9:30 – 10 p.m. – REL



NBC

8 – 11 p.m. – Sunday Night Football



The CW

8-9 p.m. — Supergirl

9-10 p.m. — Charmed





Monday

ABC

8 – 10 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars

10 -11 p.m. – The Good Doctor



CBS

8–8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood

8:30–9 p.m. — Happy Together

9–10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.

10–11 p.m. — Bull



Fox

8 – 9 p.m. – The Resident

9 – 10 p.m. – 9-1-1



NBC

8 – 10 p.m. – The Voice

10 – 11 p.m. – Manifest



The CW

8-9 p.m. — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

9-10 p.m. — Arrow





Tuesday

ABC

8 – 8:30 p.m. – Roseanne

8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Kids are Alright

9 – 9:30 p.m. – black-ish

9: 30 – 10 p.m. – Splitting Up Together

10 – 11 p.m. – The Rookie



CBS

8–9 p.m. — NCIS

9–10 p.m. — FBI

10–11 p.m — NCIS: New Orleans



Fox

8 – 9 p.m. – The Gifted

9 – 10 p.m. – Lethal Weapon



NBC

8 – 9 p.m. – The Voice

9 – 10 p.m. – This Is Us

10 – 11 p.m. – New Amsterdam



The CW

8-9 p.m. — The Flash

9-10 p.m. — Black Lightning





Wednesday

ABC

8 – 8:30 p.m. – The Goldbergs

8:30 – 9 p.m. – American Housewife

9 – 9:30 p.m. – Modern Family

9: 30 – 10 p.m. – Single Parents

10 – 11 p.m. – A Million Little Things



CBS

8–9 p.m. — Survivor

9–10 p.m. — SEAL Team

10–11 p.m — Criminal Minds



Fox

8 – 9 p.m. – Empire

9 – 10 p.m. – Star



NBC

8 – 9 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 – 10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 – 11 p.m. – Chicago P.D.



The CW

8-9 p.m. — Riverdale

9-10 p.m. — All American

Thursday

ABC

8 – 9 p.m. – Grey’s Anatomy

9 – 10 p.m. – Station 19

10 -11 p.m. – How to Get Away with Murder



CBS

8–8:30 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory

8:30–9 p.m. — Young Sheldon

9–9:30 p.m. — Mom

9:30–10 p.m. — Murphy Brown

10–11 p.m. — S.W.A.T.



Fox

8 – 11 p.m. – Thursday Night Football



NBC

8 – 8:30 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Good Place

9 – 9:30 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 – 10 p.m. – I Feel Bad

10 – 11 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU



The CW

8-9 p.m. — Supernatural

9-10 p.m. — Legacies

Friday

ABC

8 – 8:30 p.m. – Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 – 9 p.m. – Speehcless

9 – 10 p.m. – Child Support

10 – 11 p.m. – 20/20



CBS

8–9 p.m. — MacGuyver

9–10 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0

10–11 p.m — Blue Bloods



Fox

8 – 8:30 p.m. – Last Man Standing

8:30 – 9 p.m. – The Cool Kids

9 – 10 p.m. – Hell’s Kitchen



NBC

8 – 9 p.m. – Blindspot

9 – 10 p.m. – Midnight, Texas

10 – 11 p.m. – Dateline



The CW

8-9 p.m. — Dynasty

9-10 p.m. — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend





Saturday

ABC

8 – 11 p.m. – Saturday Night Football



CBS

8–9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

9–10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

10–11 p.m — 48 Hours



Fox

8 – 10:30 p.m. – Fox College Football



NBC

8 – 10 p.m. – Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 – 11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live Encores

Midseason

ABC

American Idol

The Bachelor

The Fix

For the People

Grand Hotel

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Schooled

Whiskey Cavalier

CBS

The Amazing Race

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Blood & Treasure

The Code

Elementary

Fam

Instinct

Life in Pieces

Man With a Plan

The Red Line

Fox

The Orville

Gotham

The Four

Beat Shazam

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Love Connection

MasterChef

MasterChef Junior

Showtime at the Apollo

The Passage

Proven Innocent



NBC

A.P. Bio

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Blacklist

Good Girls

World of Dance

Ellen’s Game of Games

America’s Got Talent: The Champions

The Titan Games

Abby’s

The Enemy Within

The Village

The Inbetween

The CW

The 100

In the Dark

iZombie

Jane the Virgin

Roswell, New Mexico

What’s Been Canceled?

ABC

ABC Television Networks has drawn a huge line in the sand for shows it wants and shows it doesn’t. Among the series on the receiving end of “we don’t want” are Designated Survivor, Quantico, The Crossing, Deception, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Inhumans, Alex, Inc., Once Upon a Time, The Mayor and Ten Days in the Valley.



CBS

While many fan favorites have gotten good news by CBS, several other shows have had a more unfortunate fate. Living Biblically, Me, Myself & I, Wisdom of the Crowd, 9JKL, Zoo, Scorpion, Superior Donuts and Kevin Can Wait have all been cancelled by the network.



Fox

Fox recently had a television bloodbath, meaning that its 2018-2019 season will look significantly as the network makes room for Thursday Night Football, with more than 30 hours devoted just to the NFL.



Among the series canceled on the network are The Last Man on Earth, The Mick, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer and The Exorcist. Several other series remain on the bubble.



NBC

NBC had its own version of a cancellation bloodbath on May 11, with series The Night Shift, Law & Order: True Crime, Great News, Shades of Blue, Taken and The Brave all being axed by the network.



The CW

A total of six series have gotten bad news at The CW. Popular series Jane the Virgin, iZombie, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be joining previously announced series cancellations Life Sentence, The Originals, and Valor.