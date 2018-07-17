2018 Fall TV: CBS All New Shows

Summer is here, and many people might be enjoying the great outdoors or the middle of a fancy vacation. Meanwhile, others might be counting the days until the beginning of the 2018 Fall TV season and the cooler temperatures to follow.

With a new TV season come new series, revivals to some old favorites and even some shows that might surprise you with their first episodes.

Scroll through to see all the new shows coming to CBS next TV season:

Murphy Brown

One of CBS’ most anticipated new series is the reboot to fan-favorite multi camera series Murphy Brown.

With Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English back on board, the series will follow Brown navigating the new world of 24-hour cable, social media, “fake news” and a vastly different political climate. Murphy returns alone with her original FYI team: lifestyle reporter Corky Sherwood, investigative journalist Frank Fontana and producer Miles Silverberg.

Murphy’s son, Avery, shares his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit, and has followed in her journalistic footsteps — perhaps too closely. Now back in the game, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever.

Along with Bergen, the series stars Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, Jake McDorman, Tyne Daly and Nik Dodany. Murphy Brown will air Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

Magnum P.I.

Another anticipated reboot for the network, Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series starring Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL, who becomes a private investigator.

The series also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill. Magnum P.I. will air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

Fam

The Vampire Diaries vet Nina Dobrev is taking a chance with a comedy role, in this show about a woman whose vision of a perfect life with her adoring fiancé (Tone Bell) and his wonderful parents is radically altered when her 16-year-old half-sister unexpectedly comes to live with her.

Along with Dobrev and Bell, the mid-season comedy series stars Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Shery Lee Ralph.

FBI

From mega-producer Dick Wolf and the team behind Law & Order, FBI follows the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

These first-class agents bring all their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, in order to keep New York and the country safe.

The series stars Missy Peregrim, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel. The drama will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

The Red Line

Pairing up acclaimed producers Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti, The Red Line follows the lives of three different Chicago families whose stories of loss and tragedy intersect in the wake of the mistake shooting of an African American doctor by a white cop.

The midseason series stars Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Howard Charles, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Vinny Chhibber and Michael Patrick Thornton.

Happy Together

Damon Wayans Jr. is back on TV in this new comedy about a 30-something married couple whooping to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when a young pop star unexpectedly moves in with them.

The series, which is executive produced by Harry Styles, also stars Amber Stevens, Feliz Mallard, Stephanie Weir and Chris Parnell. Happy Together will occupy the Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET timeslot starting in the fall.

The Neighborhood

Cedric the Entertainer is back as an opinionated neighbor in a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where no one looks like him or appreciates his neighborliness.

New Girl‘s Max Greenfield plays Dave, who moves into Calvin Butler’s (Cedric the Entertainer) neighborhood, and quickly realizes fitting into the neighborhood will be more complex than he first thought.

Along with Cedric and Greenfield, the series stars Sheaun McKinney, Tichina Arnold, Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls), Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. The series will air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET in fall 2018.

God Friended Me

A new humorous, uplifting drama, God Friended Me follows Miles Finer (Brandon Micheal Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God, and later becoming an agent of change in the lives of those around him.

The series stars Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. God Friended Me will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET starting fall 2018.

The Code

The Code is a drama about the military’s brightest minds who take on our country’s toughest legal challenges, inside the courtroom and out, in the only law office in the world where every attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator and a Marine.

The series, which will debut mid-season, stars Anna Wood, Ato Essadoh, Philipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian.

Returning Shows

Along with new series, premiere dates still to be announced, fans can expect most of their CBS favorites to return this fall.

Only a few more weeks until the return of Bull, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor, SEAL Team, Criminal Minds, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, SWAT, MacGyver, NCIS:Los Angeles and Madam Secretary.