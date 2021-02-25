'Dora the Explorer' and 'The Fairly OddParents' Getting Live-Action Series on Paramount+

✖

Paramount+ has unveiled its extensive list of new and original content coming to the new streaming service, and Nickelodeon fans will be excited to hear that live-action Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents series' are in development. According to The Wrap, little is known about the new The Fairly OddParents show at this time, but the Dora the Explorer series will be geared toward children in the 6-11age range. Both shows have been huge hits for Nickelodeon, and both have also previously had live-action versions.

Dora made the live-action leap in 2019 with the feature film Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The movie starred Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight) as a teenage Dora leaving the wilds of the jungle for the even more dangerous wilds of American high school, and then right back into the jungle again. The hilarious and exciting film co-starred Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, and Eva Longoria. It also featured Danny Trejo as the voice Dora's best monkey pal Boots, and Oscar-winner Benicio del Toro as the voice of the conniving Swiper, a mischievous fox who is always trying to steal from Dora. The film grossed more than $120 million at the global box office, and was acclaimed by both fans and critics alike.

In 2011, Nickelodeon aired A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! — also known as A Fairly Odd Movie — the first in a series of made-for-TV live-action Fairly OddParents films starring Drake Bell as an adult Timmy Turner. The movie was a hit with fans and was followed up with A Fairly Odd Christmas in 2012. The final movie in the trilogy, A Fairly Odd Summer, premiered in 2014.

During the big Paramount+ Streaming Event from ViacomCBS on Wednesday, the company revealed many other big Nickelodeon reboots and remakes as well. The hit series iCarly, starring Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy is getting a revival at the streamer, as is Rugrats, which will feature new animation and most of the original voice cast. Another iconic Nick show coming back is Avatar: The Last Airbender. Anyone interested in subscribing can get a free trial offer now, before the service launches on March 4.