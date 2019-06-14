The Jonas Brothers and Kel Mitchell Sing ‘Good Burger’s ‘We’re All Dudes’ Song in ‘All That’ Reboot Sneak Peek

The Jonas Brothers helped All That fans re-live the glory days in a sneak peek of the Nickelodeon show reboot shared Thursday.

In the clip, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas make a stop at Good Burger, where Kelly’s Mitchell’s famous character, Ed, happily takes people’s orders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?” Ed says as the three brothers enter. “Wait! You guys look familiar!”

“Yeah, we’re in a band,” Nick replies.

“No, that’s not it. You’re the guy that keep stealing the toilet paper out of the bathroom!” Ed says.

After some fun back-and-forth, the Jonas Brothers then attempt to actually order some burgers, fries and shakes — but to no avail, as the clueless cashier consistently gets their order wrong. They give up after he cuts their burgers in half with scissors when Nick hands him a 50-percent-off coupon.

Just as the pop star prepare to leave the establishment, Ed starts singing his classic jingle, “We’re All Dudes,” which catches their attention. Watch the fun clip in the video above.

Last month, the singers teased their appearance on the Nickelodeon show on Instagram.

“Hey! We are the Jonas Brothers and we are so excited we’re gonna be on the premier episode of the all new All That on Nickelodeon on June 15th. Woo! See you there,” Nick Jonas says to the camera in the promo video shared to their Instagram.

Ed walks up behind the brothers and says, “See you on All What?”

“All That,” the brothers reply.

“All What?” he asks again.

“All That!” they say again.

“Oh! All That! Only on Nick!” Ed says, then points at Nick Jonas. “Well, he’s Nick.”

Nickelodeon announced in February that they planned to revive the classic sketch comedy show, featuring an all-new cast of kids showcasing their talents. On top of that, one of the show’s biggest stars, Kenan Thompson, signed on to executive produce the new sieges.

The Jonas Brother will also be lending their musical chops during the show’s premiere, ending the episode with a performance of their single, “Sucker.”

All That premieres Saturday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.