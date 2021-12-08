‘Facts of Life’ Live: Middle-Aged Stars Play Teenagers, and Some Viewers Can’t Buy It

Some people are just party-poopers. During Tuesday night’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, some viewers could not buy Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn, and Jon Stewart playing the teenage characters from The Facts of Life. The stars looked like they had a ball performing, and original Facts of Life stars Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields gave everyone good reviews though.

For the third Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, the producers chose to recreate episodes from The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes. The Facts of Life episode that was performed was “Kids Can Be Cruel,” which originally aired in March 1982. Aniston starred as Blair, Union played Tootie, Tolman played Natalie, and Hahn starred as Jo. Ann Dowd played Mrs. Garrett, and also performed the part in the Diff’rent Strokes episode. Stewart starred as Carl, while Jason Bateman and Will Arnett made unannounced appearances. At one point, Arnett made Stewart break into laughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The jokes about older actors playing teenage roles continued into the Diff’rent Strokes episode, as comedian Kevin Hart played Arnold, the role made famous by Gary Coleman. Damon Wayans and Snoop Dogg also played parts originally performed by much younger stars.

‘My imagination is not vivid enough’

I have a very vivid imagination, but even my imagination is not vivid enough to believe the people playing the guys in this episode are teenagers. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience #factsoflife — Me, myself, & I (@whoknowstv) December 8, 2021

Before the broadcast, executive producer Norman Lear told The Hollywood Reporter that everyone was excited to play parts beloved by audiences at home. “They’re eager to play the roles. They recognize the history of these roles and the audiences that cared for them so they are almost romantically attached to playing the role so many years later,” he said.

‘All the older folks playing teenagers is the cherry on top’

https://twitter.com/HammyHam239/status/1468390717768843268?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Scroll on to see how viewers responded to older actors in Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life roles originally written for younger stars.

‘They should have had the originals’

Since the original actresses are all still around and they didn't cast teenagers anyways, they should have just had the originals play Blair, Jo, Tootie and Natalie. #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience — Patrick (@prezpat) December 8, 2021

“Did we ever get to the bottom of why we have these… adults.. playing teenagers?” one person tweeted.

‘This is so cringe-worthy’

There is something so strange about having middle aged adults play teenagers in the Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes. 🤨#LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience — Sarah Nicole 💋💄🌹🐝 (@miss_flawless4) December 8, 2021

“This is so cringe worthy. Grown ass adults in their 40’s are portraying teenagers. Young adults or teenage actors should have been cast,” another viewer commented.

‘Seeing adults play these teenagers is weird’

https://twitter.com/PaddyDoubleMs/status/1468390245938995202?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Seeing adults play these teenager [roles] is weird, but, lord, Anne Dowd is channeling Charlotte Rae tonight,” one viewer wrote.

‘They couldn’t find 1 teen actor?’

Debating as to whether or not to watch #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience tonight. I am still trying to figure out why they have actors in the 40's/50's playing teenagers. They couldn't find 1 teen actor? They couldn't find a pre-teen to play Arnold? #DiffrentStrokes #FactsofLife #ABC — Me, myself, & I (@whoknowstv) December 8, 2021

If you missed the special’s original broadcast, it will be available to stream on Hulu Wednesday. It will also air on ABC again on Wednesday, Dec. 22.