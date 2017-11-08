Everything You Need to Know About ‘S.W.A.T’

CBS’s new cop drama S.W.A.T. premiered November 2 to raving reviews. The latest in a slew of police dramas added to the network, the show brings with it Criminal Minds fan favorite Shemar Moore, who has dubbed the show his “dream job.” While the show is still gaining traction and finding its footing in a sea of police procedurals, it has already made a name for itself and garnered a loyal fanbase.

If you still haven’t tuned into the show, we’ve compiled a list of everything that you need to know about CBS‘s latest hit.

What Is It About?

Based on the 1975 TV series and 2003 film of the same name, S.W.A.T. follows Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a Los Angeles S.W.A.T. lieutenant who is assigned to lead a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to the streets and allegiance to his fellow officers, Hondo encourages his team to rely on communication and respect rather than aggression, aware that cops are oftentimes viewed as the enemy.

Who’s on the Show?

Shemar Moore, who previously starred as Special Agent Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds, leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Narcos star Stephanie Stigman portrays S.W.A.T. team leader Jessixa Cortez, Quantico‘s David Lim plays Victor Tan, star of Nates Motel Kenny Johnson plays Dominique Luca, and Kingdom‘s actress Lina Esco takes on the role of Chris.

What Makes It So Good?

S.W.A.T. manages to marry what viewers love about traditional police dramas to events actually taking place in the here and now. There is action. There is gunplay. But there is also content that has the possibility of sparking real conversations about the state of the world and the relationship between police and the communities that they police. Somehow, S.W.A.T. manages to be pro-police while also being pro-community.

Why Should You Watch It?

If Shemar Moore doesn’t have you swooning and isn’t reason enough to have you watching, there are plenty of other things that S.W.A.T. brings to the table.

Aside from content that speaks to current events, the show also offers its fair share of typical cop drama action, interpersonal relationships, character growth, and a story that leaves the audience guessing.

When Can You Watch It?

S.W.A.T. airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET on CBS.