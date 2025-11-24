‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special Airing Tonight

Get ready for a return to the Barone family’s living room! The Everybody Loves Raymond 30th anniversary special will take a nostalgic trip down memory lane Monday as the stars of the iconic sitcom return for a family reunion.

Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal will host the reunion special, held on a recreated set of the Barone home, during Monday’s 90-minute presentation of Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion on CBS.

Joining Romano will be original series stars Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan, and the now-adult Madylin and Sullivan Sweeten, who will reminisce on good times, watch clips of the beloved sitcom, and debut previously unseen outtakes.

CBS Presents EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: 30TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION, featuring Brad Garrett, Ray Romano, Sullivan Sweeten, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, and Madylin Sweeten. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

The reunion special will also feature emotional tributes to the late Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, whose portrayals of Marie and Frank Barone were integral to the show’s relatable family humor.

“It was exciting to see our friends again,” Rosenthal told Parade ahead of Monday’s reunion special. “No matter who was your favorite cast member, I think there is something in this anniversary special for everybody. It was actually better than some family reunions that I have been to.”

“I hear from people all the time who say they love the nostalgia factor of Everybody Loves Raymond, so instead of watching the news, they go to bed watching us,” the series creator added. “They are yearning for our comfort show.”

Romano told the outlet that he’s often approached by people who tell him how much they see their own family members in the Barone dynamic. “It’s both amazing to me and kind of reassuring that underneath all of our differences, when it comes to family and relationships, we are all the same,” he said.

CBS Presents EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: 30TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION featuring Brad Garrett and Ray Romano. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Rosenthal promised that people who tune in to the reunion special will get to “see old friends again and see what they are up to now,” with Romano adding that it will be a “funny” moment of nostalgia as well. “We laughed a lot, and we were there, so if you are a fan, you are definitely going to laugh,” he teased. “And if you weren’t a fan years ago, hopefully, you will become one.”

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion airs Monday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.