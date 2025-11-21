CBS Releases First Look at ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special

The Everybody Loves Raymond cast is celebrating a big anniversary in a big way.

CBS has released a first look at the upcoming anniversary special, airing on Monday.

Hosted by series star Ray Romano and creator Phil Rosenthal, Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion looks back at the beloved sitcom, which premiered in 1996 and ran for six seasons on CBS. 20 years after the finale, audiences are invited back to the recreated Barone living room “for an unforgettable evening with America’s favorite family.”

CBS Presents EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: 30TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION, scheduled to air Monday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Pictured (clockwise from left): Brad Garrett, Ray Romano, Sullivan Sweeten, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, and Madylin Sweeten. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The reunion special will feature candid conversations with castmates Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten, as well as a special tribute to late stars Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle as cast, crew, and special guests share heartfelt reactions on how their portrayals of Marie and Frank Barone helped redefine the roles of interfering mother-in-law and couch-potato dad into “lovable pillars of the Baron family.”

In addition, fans will get never-before-seen outtakes and commentary from the cast on how they became one of America’s most beloved families. Throughout its run, Everybody Loves Raymond received 15 Emmys and has consistently been ranked as one of the best sitcoms of all time on numerous lists.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion is produced by Fulwell Entertainment. Executive producers include Romano, Rosenthal, Rory Rosengarten, Eddy Yablans, Gabe Turner, Emma Conway, and Eric Pankowski for Fulwell Entertainment. Everybody Loves Raymond is the latest series to receive the reunion special treatment. Other casts that have reunited in recent years for specials include Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which are both streaming on HBO Max.

CBS Presents EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND: 30TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION, scheduled to air Monday, Nov. 24 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Brad Garrett and Ray Romano. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Meanwhile, Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion is one of four specials coming to CBS for the Thanksgiving holiday. There is also a Ghosts Thanksgiving special airing on Thursday, a The Price is Right Thanksgiving episode airing on Wednesday, and a The Bold and the Beautiful Thanksgiving episode airing on Wednesday.

Fans won’t want to miss Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, airing on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and streaming exclusively on Paramount+, where all seasons are currently available. Thanksgiving won’t be the only day to look forward to next week, and it will be fun to see some of the Everybody Loves Raymond cast together again.