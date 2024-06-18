'Everybody Hates Chris' Stars Chris Rock, Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold Join Revival Series

Everybody may hate Chris, but that isn't stopping him from making a comeback. It was first reported in 2021 that an animated Everybody Hates Chris reboot was in the works. The following year, it was confirmed that Chris Rock was reviving Everybody Hates Chris as an animated series. Now Comedy Central has announced that Rock will be returning to narrate once again, with original stars Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold also returning. Crews and Arnold will reprise their roles as Chris' parents, Julius and Rochelle.

The original series premiered on UPN in 2005 and moved to The CW following the network's merge with The WB where it ran for three seasons. It ended in 2009 and starred Tyler James Williams as the titular character. Chris and the show itself are loosely based Rock's personal experience as a teenager living in Bed-Stuy in New York. Tequan Richmond, Imani Hakim, and Vincent Martella also starred on the show.

Williams, Richmond, Hakim, and Martella will not be returning due to the fact that the revival will still include their characters as kids. Instead, Tim Johnson Jr. from Saturdays will voice young Chris, DELILAH's Ozioma Akagha will voice Chris' feisty baby sister Tonya, Danger Force star Terrence Little Gardenhigh will voice Chris' little brother and golden boy Drew, while Kung Fu Panda's Gunnar Sizemore will provide the voice for Chris' friend Greg.

The appropriately titled Everybody Still Hates Chris is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions. Alongside Chris Rock for Chris Rock Enterprises, original creator Ali LeRoi, showrunner Sanjay Shah, and Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will executive produce. LeRoi, Rotenberg, and Becky also served as executive producers on Everybody Hates Chris. Titmouse will serve as the animation studio for the series. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina are executive producers.

As of now, a premiere date for Everybody Still Hates Chris has yet to be announced, but it should be interesting to see how it turns out. Revivals and reboots could either be a hit or miss. Since it is going to be an animated series and not live-action, it's hard to predict how it will go. The wait will surely be worth it, though. In the meantime, all four seasons of Everybody Hates Chris are streaming on Hulu.