'Everybody Hates Chris' Animated Series Sets Premiere Date on Comedy Central

Everybody Still Hates Chris finally has a premiere date on Comedy Central. The new animated series, based on the UPN/CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, will premiere on Sep. 25, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chris Rock will return to narrate, as the show is loosely based on stories from his childhood and growing up in Brooklyn. Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold will reprise their roles as Julius and Rochelle, Chris' parents. Tyler James Williams, Tequan Richmond, Imani Hakim, and Vincent Martella will not be reprising their roles as Chris, Drew, Tonya, and Greg, respectively, due to the fact that the new series will center on young Chris, and the actors are too old.

Instead, Tim Johnson Jr., Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Ozioma Akagha, and Gunnar Sizemore will take over. CBS Studios produces Everybody Still Hates Chris via animation branch Eye Animation Productions with Chris Rock Enterprises and 3 Arts Entertainment. Rock serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Everybody Hates Chris co-creator Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse.

It was announced in 2021 that a reboot of Everybody Hates Chris was in the works and in 2022, it was confirmed that the show would indeed be returning but in animation form. It should be interesting to see how this one does, but if it's anything like the original series, which ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009. It was one of the shows that got caught up in the UPN/WB/CW merger, moving from UPN after its first season to The CW, and ended up still thriving. The series has also been thriving thanks to reruns and streaming, and now, with an animated series coming soon, that will only continue. The new series may not be exactly the same, but it will still be an entertaining one to watch.

It's unknown how many episodes will be in the first season of Everybody Still Hates Chris, but it will still be an exciting series no matter how long it is. Fans can always watch Everybody Hates Chris on several platforms such as Tubi, Pluto TV, and Freevee for free, as well as Hulu, Peacock, Disney+, and Paramount+. Everybody Still Hates Chris premieres on Wednesday, Sep. 25, only on Comedy Central.