Every TV Show That Ended in 2018

It was a brutal year in the TV business, and a lot of shows — good and bad — were left on the cutting room floor.

There have been a slew of cancellations in 2018, from network TV to cable to streaming services, and even web shows on up-and-coming platforms. In a lot of respects, the over-saturated market created by the Internet and streaming devices means that TV is more competitive than ever. Where before a mediocre show might have survived a few bad seasons, now it does not stand a chance.

That is not to say that every show canceled this year necessarily deserved it. Many of 2018’s victims were amazing programs that simply did not find their niche. Many were shows that would have been better served on a streaming service but landed on a network instead, or vice versa.

Of course, another huge factor in 2018 was shifting social consciousness. Many shows were dropped for optics alone as the world grappled with the implications of the Me Too movement and other social revolutions. Confused audiences were left hanging, lashing out at networks or at the public outcry itself, blaming their political opponents for their new primetime schedules.

Whatever the case, there are a lot of cancellations to look back on in 2018, for better or for worse. Here are 102 shows that ended or were canceled over the course of the year.

CBS

It was a pretty average year on CBS in terms of cancellations. The network dropped some poor performers in the ratings and had its first cancellation on its CBS All Access streaming service. The real strain for CBS will come in the spring, when the finale of The Big Bang Theory airs. In the meantime, 2018’s cancellations are below:



Scorpion



Code Black



Kevin Can Wait



Superior Donuts



Salvation



9JKL



Wisdom of the Crowd



Living Biblically



One Dollar (CBS All Access)

ABC

ABC really experienced the highs and lows of the entertainment industry in 2018. The show reached ratings that have been unheard of for years with the Roseanne reboot, and the ensuing cancellation drama left just about everyone mad at them. Meanwhile, a few new series fizzled out early while some veteran shows closed up shop at last.

Scandal

Once Upon a Time

Roseanne

The Middle



Quantico

The Chew

Deception

Take Two

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Alex, Inc.

The Mayor

Ten Days in the Valley

The Crossing

NBC

NBC saw some major shake-ups this year as well — not just in its primetime line-up, but all across its schedule. After dumping Matt Lauer from the Today Show at the end of last year, the network dropped Megyn Kelly Today as well, finally caving to the slip-ups and scandals she had become known for.



Timeless



Midnight, Texas



Shades of Blue



Great News



Megyn Kelly Today



Taken



The Brave



Rise



Marlon



Champions



Harry



Reverie

Fox

Many of the most beloved gems on Fox said their goodbyes this year as well. The network canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine only to have NBC snap it up, but The Last Man on Earth, Ghosted and New Girl were not so lucky. Meanwhile, the X-Files reboot finally came to an end when Gillian Anderson decided to leave the project.



The X-Files



New Girl



The Last Man on Earth



The Americans (FX)



The Mick



Ghosted



LA to Vegas

The CW

The CW is riding high these days, capitalizing on shared universes in a way that few other networks have managed so far. Still, a few shows had to say goodbye in 2018, and their fans mourned as emphatically as any other fans did.



The Originals



Life Sentence



Valor

Netflix

Netflix shocked the world with a year of ruthless cancellations. The streaming service had never dropped so much original content at once before, showing that the company is beginning to function more like any other entertainment business. Still, since Netflix appears to take fan outcry into heavy consideration, many are still holding out hope for their favorites in petitions and social media campaigns.



Marvel’s Daredevil



Marvel’s Luke Cage



Marvel’s Iron Fist



House of Cards



American Vandal



Sense8



Everything Sucks



The Break With Michelle Wolf



Love



The Good Cop



The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale



Disjointed



Seven Seconds



All About the Washingtons

Other – Cable Networks

The turnover on cable channels is never quite as high as that of network TV, yet there were still some big departures this year. Comedy Central, for example, was accused of calling it quits on Detroiters far too early, while the passionate audience of Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time is still mourning the show’s finale.



Detroiters – Comedy Central



Another Period – Comedy Central



The Opposition With Jordan Klepper – Comedy Central



Nashville – CMT



Six – History



Hit the Floor – BET



The Rundown with Robin Thede – BET



12 Monkeys – SyFy



Z Nation – SyFy



The Last Ship – TNT



Major Crimes – TNT



The Librarians – TNT



Portlandia – IFC



Love Is __ – OWN



Dietland – AMC



K.C. Undercover – Disney Channel



Stuck In the Middle – Disney Channel



The Royals – E!



The Arrangement – E!



Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – Bravo



Imposters – Bravo



Shooter – USA Network



Colony – USA Network



Damnation – USA Network



Adventure Time – Cartoon Network



Hap and Leonard – Sundance



Nobodies – TV Land



American Woman – Paramount Network



Heathers – Paramount Network

Other – Streaming Services and Premium Networks

Finally, shows on streaming services are not immune to cancellations, nor are the original series on premium networks like HBO. Some heavy hitters left the Internet for good this year, and Smart TVs across the world are worse off for it.



UnREAL (Lifetime) – Hulu



Casual – Hulu



The Path – Hulu



Mozart In the Jungle – Amazon



Ash vs. Evil Dead – Starz



Who Is America – Showtime



I’m Dying Up Here – Showtime



Animals – HBO



Here and Now – HBO



Outcast – Cinemax