Every ‘American Horror Story: Murder House’ Return During ‘Apocalypse’ Episode 6

American Horror Story: Apocalypse finally returned to the Murder House, bringing many of the most beloved characters from the anthology series’ first season.

While many fans were counting the seconds to see AHS queen Jessica Lange make her triumphant return to the series since Freak Show, the Sarah Paulson-directed episode also featured the return of some actors haven’t seen in years.

Take a look at how your favorite Murder House main characters returned to American Horror Story during Apocalypse‘s sixth episode.

Billie Dean Howard

As if directing wasn’t enough of a task for Paulson during this star-studded episode, the actress played her third role of this season as Billie Dean Howard, Murder House‘s medium who was close friends with Constance Langdon (Lange) in season one.

The television personality found Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) in the infamous Murder House after they became the new proprietors at the beginning of the episode. She warns them not to mess with the ghosts too much, as they could be dangerous.

“I’m one of the few alive ones here who come and go,” she says.

Constance Langdon

Constance was revealed to have killed herself so she could stay at the Murder House for her afterlife. During her epic appearance on Apocalypse, she reveals Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) showed evil tendencies as he grew up.

When he proved too hard to control, and aging a decade in one night, Constance makes the decision to walk away from him by killing herself at the house so she could be with her children.

“Return to Murder House” marks Lange’s first appearance on American Horror Story since she left the series at the end of Freak Show. Her appearance during the Murder House–Coven crossover season was the most anticipated and celebrated among fans.

Ben Harmon

Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) first appeared in the episode with Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and begrudgingly helped with the mystery of Michael Langdon’s past. He reveals part of his daily damnation at the house involves looking out the window and crying as he touches himself.

After Constance died, Ben saw grownup Michael for the first time. He agrees to help him be a better person, despite him not being his real father.

Ben reveals Michael came to have therapy sessions with his ghost stepfather and the two bonded, though the mansion’s evil spirits soon corrupted the young boys’ already dark mind.

Episode 6 of Apocalypse marks McDermott’s appearance on the series since Asylum. He played main character Ben on Murder House and then appeared in several episodes of season 2 as the present-day Bloody Face.

Tate Langdon

Tate was the first of the Murder House main characters to return in the episode, having another one of his therapy sessions with Ben. Madison and Behold interrupt the session to ask questions about Michael. Though he is tormented by Violet avoiding him eternally.

Tate encounters Michael in a flashback as he is exploring the house, but lashes out at him, claiming he could never be responsible for creating something as evil as Michael. His refusal to show love for Michael is what drives the boy further into darkness.

Peters has been busy during Apocalypse playing three roles so far. He played the role of Mr. Gallant before he died in episode 3; then he returned in episode 4 reprising his role of serial killer James Patrick March during a special Hotel crossover moment.

Vivien Harmon

Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) stayed absent for most of the episode, though she felt compelled to appear before Madison and Behold after Ben finished telling them about Michael’s immense powers. The moment reveals that Ben and Vivien have not spoken in some time because of his relationship with Michael.

“What you’re dealing with here is not just evil,” Vivien tells the witches. “Michael is not just a bad witch for you to exterminate… ‘I saw a beast with ten horns and seven heads rising out of the sea. And all who dwell on the earth will worship him.’”

She reveals how Michael’s presence in the house led to a visit in the house from a Satanic sect, Mrs. Mead (Kathy Bates) among them. The group helps Michael find his demonic heritage, which motivates Vivien to try and kill him, but he can sense her plans and almost vanishes her spirit instead. Vivien reveals that neither Ben or Tate are his father, but he is a child born out of the darkness from the Murder House.

The episode marked Britton’s return to AHS for the first time since season 1.

Violet Harmon

During the episode, Violet is revealed to have been ignoring Tate ever since their falling out at the end of season 1. Near the end of the hour, Madison helps Violet forgive Tate when she tells the ghost that Tate saved Vivien from being consumed by Michael’s rage.

As Madison and Behold walk away from the deadly mansion to report their findings back to Cordelia, Violet and Tate are seen having their happy ending moment.

Farmiga also reprised her role as witch Zoe Benson during episodes 4 and 5 of Apocalypse.

Moira O’Hara

Moira (Frances Conroy) makes an epic appearance during the episode, having another one of her epic showdowns with Constance, leading to the reveal the iconic next-door neighbor ended her own life.

As a condition of Constance speaking to Madison and Behold about Michael, they had to free Moira from the house forever. Madison and Behold take Moira’s bones to the cemetery where her mother is buried so she can be with her forever and find peace.

Conroy is also reprising her beloved role as with Myrtle Snow during Apocalypse, standing closely by Cordelia’s side providing the same advice and iconic one-liners she was known for in season 3.

Rubber Man

The terrifying latex ghost from season one appeared in a graphic murder scene. When new owners move into the house, Michael puts on the costume to kill the couple, and he lashes out at Ben for interfering.

When the couple turns into ghosts, an angry Michael uses his demonic powers to burn their spirits away from the house’s curse.

Rubber Man mysteriously also made an appearance during episodes 2 and 3 of Apocalypse, though it was not revealed at the time if Michael was wearing the costume or if another ghost from Murder House had ventured into Outpost 3 after his arrival.

Other Characters

Several other minor characters returned in the episode.

Constance’s deformed second son, Beauregard “Beau” Langdon (Sam Kinsey), appears a few times throughout the episode, including greeting Constance after she dies.

Moira’s mother Molly O’Hara also makes a brief appearance as she meets her daughter in the cemetery. The pair exchange words then walk off into the horizon together.

There is also a cameo from Elizabeth Short (Mena Suvari), also known as the Black Dahlia, during a scene in the house’s basement.

The only other season 1 characters that popped up were Charles Montgomery (Matt Ross) and the babysitter murdered by a young Michael in the season 1 finale. However, these two cameos were flashbacks.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.