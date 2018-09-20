Eric Stonestreet Dresses as Meghan Markle While Filming ‘Modern Family’

It seems there’s a Meghan Markle fan over at Modern Family, judging by photos snapped of the cast filming an upcoming Halloween-themed episode of the ABC comedy.

Eric Stonestreet was seen filming ‘Modern Family’ on Wednesday. I’m 99% sure his character, Cameron, is dressed as #MeghanMarkle for their Halloween episode 😂 pic.twitter.com/aYrexmp49M — Meghan Markle Fan I meghanmarklefan.com (@mmarklefancom) September 20, 2018

New photos from the episode, originally shared by PEOPLE, show Eric Stonestreet’s character Cam dressed as the Duchess of Sussex during her recent outing at Trooping the Colour this year, with the actor donning a replica of Markle’s baby pink bespoke Carolina Herrera ensemble featuring button detailing, a boat neckline and a matching hat.

Stonestreet also donned a glossy brunette wig to complete the look. For reference, here’s a photo of Markle from this year’s Trooping the Colour celebration, with the Duchess looking stunning as usual.

Cam wasn’t the only character in costume in the snap, as Ty Burrell’s Phil Dunphy was standing next to him dressed as a fly.

While the photo only offers a glimpse of one of the comedy’s upcoming episodes, the show’s co-creator Christopher Lloyd recently share a bit more about what fans can expect from Season 10 of the series.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he said. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

Lloyd added that the death will claim a “significant character on the series” and “will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

According to series star Julie Bowen, that death won’t happen during the first five episodes of the season.

“We’re finishing episode 5 — maybe starting 6 — and we haven’t killed anybody yet,” Bowen told Ralph Garman on Saturday at a live taping of The Ralph Report at the Improv in Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter reports. “It’s still just good, clean, semi-gay fun.”

Lloyd also addressed rumors that Season 10 will be the show’s last, revealing that while he’s not sure what will happen with the show, he’s open to continuing the beloved comedy.

“There’s goodwill on both sides to make it happen, but there’s also complicated matters that have to get worked through, and there’s a time constraint on it, because we can’t have it take too long,” he said. “I’m hoping that that doesn’t make the whole thing go away, but I think there’s a decent chance we’ll see it happen. I hope there is.”

Modern Family returns on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC