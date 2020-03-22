‘Entourage’ Star Debi Mazar Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Is Hoping to Have ‘Been Through the Worst of It’

Actress Debi Mazar, who played Shauna on Entourage and now stars as Maggie on Younger, announced on Instagram she tested positive for the coronavirus. Mazar said her whole family got an “odd bug” last month and thought it was just a seasonal cold. Two weeks later though, the symptoms became more intense, so she decided to get tested for coronavirus. Now, her family is under quarantine for 14 days and are not showing symptoms, so Mazar hopes she has made it through the worst.

“I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!” Mazar, 55, wrote on Instagram. “About a month ago my entire home(husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug-Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough.It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or… Corona?”

Mazar said she had some cocktails and smoked “a few cigarettes” the night before, so she theorized she “jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends.” She called up a friend who is a doctor and asked if she could get the COVID-19 test on March 16. At that time, the doctor said she did not qualify since she had not recently been out of the country and did not know anyone who tested positive.

“I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a [New Yorker] as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods, extra food etc,” she wrote. “Because we have Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely,my biggest panic was why were they not closing schools in NYC &forbidding movement outside the home without permission, like China and all of Europe?”

On March 17, a friend told Mazar an urgent care office in her neighborhood had test kids, so she decided to get one. At first, she tested for the flu, which was negative. Then, she took a COVID-19 test.

“I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days (in S. Korea it takes two hours),” Mazar wrote. “Well… today is day 5 and I just found out. I’m hoping I’ve been through the worst of it already. It’s very ‘morphy.’ One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough.”

“I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!” Mazar continued. “My family is under quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all had it possibly already? Who knows. Anyhow, stay home people! Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all!”

Mazar, who has two children with Italian celebrity cook Gabriele Corcos, is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andy Cohen, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and Olga Kurylenko are just a few of the stars to come forward with their diagnoses.

Mazar is best known for her role as Shauna on HBO’s Entourage and now stars on TVLand’s Younger. Her other credits include SyFy’s Happy!, Jonas, Law & Order: SVU, Ugly Betty and Arde Madrid.

