Bon Jovi Keyboardist David Bryan Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

David Bryan, the longtime keyboardist for Bon Jovi and composer of the Broadway musical Memphis, revealed on Instagram Saturday he tested positive for the coronavirus. The 58-year-old musician is the latest celebrity to announce he contracted the virus, following Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Andy Cohen and Idris Elba. In his message, Bryan told fans not to panic and he planned to stay in quarantine for a week.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus," Bryan wrote on Instagram. "I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I'll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American!!"

Bryan's fans and friends sent their well-wishes in the comments section. Jon Bon Jovi's brother, Matthew Bongiovi, joined in, writing, "Feel better brother."

"Thanks for sharing DB. We need more positive news like that!" author Craig Cooper wrote.

"Feel better buddy," comedian Robert Kelly added.

Bryan is an original Bon Jovi member, appearing on the group's debut album in 1984. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band. Bryan has also penned the music for a handful of musicals, including the Tony-winning Memphis and the off-Broadway musical The Toxic Avenger. His latest project is Diana, a musical about Princess Diana, which was supposed to open on Broadway this month until the coronavirus pandemic put all Broadway productions on hold.

Other members of the music community have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, gospel singer Sandi Patty, producer Andrew Watt and Universal Music Group Chaiman/CEO Lucian Grainge all tested positive, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Celebrities from other sectors of the entertainment world have tested positive for COVID-19 as well. On Friday, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen told fans he tested positive after a neighbor also tested positive. This forced him to put plans to host his show from his New York apartment on hold.

"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do [WWHL] from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," Cohen wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

There are more than 300,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, including over 25,000 in the U.S. More than 300 U.S. deaths have been reported.

Photo credit: Gabriel Olsen/WireImage/Getty Images