Entire ‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast Released From Contract

In very shocking TV news, it has been announced that the entire cast of Days of Our Lives has been released from their contracts with the show. TV Line reports that producers let all of the series stars go, with the show set to go on an “indefinite hiatus” at the end of November. The show is co-produced by Sony and NBC — who were in talks to renew the show as the new announcement was made. However, a source connected to Sony told TV Line, “The actor deals are through Corday Productions.”

Another source close to the situation stated that since the show films several months in advance, it is possible that Days of Our Lives could air new episodes all the way to summer 2020, though that appears to be speculation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s actually a shrewd — if cynical — business move,” a third insider offered. “If Days gets picked up, [Corday] can offer the actors new contacts at a reduced rate and with a ‘take-it-or-leave’ it attitude. Worst case scenario, they lose half their cast. Best case scenario [for Corday], everyone agrees to return at a lower salary.”

One more source attempted to offer a silver lining by saying, “All indications are that NBC would like to keep the show going.”

Notably, just one day prior to the indefinite hiatus news, Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday revealed to TV Insider that the show would making a one-year leap into the future. “This is a great way to reset things in Salem,” Corday said, adding, “It will be a catalyst for many more [changes] to follow.”

Following the new cast news, many fans of the show have begun to take to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the situation, with one tweeting, “Wait wtf is going on at Days of Our Lives? Did all the actors seriously get released from their contracts? This doesnt sound good.”

“I think things are going to go 1 of 2 ways. 1) The show will be renewed for a short 3 month run w/all cast members to properly finish up the show. 2) The show will be renewed w/an extended run but many of the veterans will not return,” someone else offered.

24 hours of obssessing over the news has taken the place of campy soap operas, now Days of Our Lives in on verge of biting the dust. I think people were better off with this fantasy stuff. No families fought over soap operas. Cable news is sowing hate.https://t.co/GKHdVQB1Dg — Canthemum (@Canthemum1212) November 12, 2019

At this time, it does not appear that any formal statement on the cast and show hiatus has been made by producers.

Photo Credit: Getty Images