‘Empire’ Fans Shocked Seeing [Spoiler]’s Torture Techniques

After a long and cold winter, Empire is back and crazier than ever.

The spring premiere found Lucious (Terrence Howard) kidnapped by his nurse Claudia (Demi Moore) in a Misery-like scenario, and the only person that could rescue him from his predicament is Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson).

Lucious wakes up chained in a cabin, with Claudia shooting him with tranquilizers every time if he loses control too much. In the outside world, Cookie and Thirsty (Andre Royo) investigate Lucious’ disappearance after receiving a text from him saying he needed time alone.

Claudia claims she doesn’t want money, she just wants the person she used to know back.

Claudia first appeared on the show at the end of the last season, after Lucious suffered a head injury following the car explosion in Vegas, which gave him amnesia. As Lucious forgot most of his adult life, he called himself by his real name, Dwight, and relied on Claudia more than his family, but when he got his memory back he returned to work and his normal life, leaving Claudia behind.

Cookie interrogates one of Claudia’s colleagues who confesses Claudia has her own issues, which lead to her being extreme in her methods of treatment. At the cabin, Claudia pulls out a gun on Lucious and says she’ll use it if he doesn’t comply.

In a particularly crazy scene, Lucious pretends to cry and lures Claudia close to him and he starts to choke her, but she breaks free and injects him with drugs that overstimulate his nerves, combined with a loud mix of his rap songs, the therapy method makes Lucious feel pain every time he listens to his songs.

Fans on Twitter were quick to comment on Demi Moore’s crazy character.

#Empire premiere is Misery with a hip hop twist. But who’s crazier: Claudia or Annie Wilkes. #EmpireFOX pic.twitter.com/NxaFrNqILe — KYM Writes (@KymWrites) March 29, 2018

Where did this find this wacko quacko Doctor. She gives crazy a new name. Claudia you need help more than Lucius or Andre, What you’re doing to Lucius is torture. I hope when they catch you, you lose your license. #Empire👎 — The Speakers Corner (@rock_the_word) March 29, 2018

If you’re not convinced Claudia is coo coo like damn coco puffs by now… #Empire pic.twitter.com/L4EotSXN0l — JaSheika James (@statusheik) March 29, 2018

#Empire Not all of his raps songs layered on top of each other! Nurse Claudia is horrible!😈 — Shakita N. Weaver (@Shakitanwm) March 29, 2018

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox