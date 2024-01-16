Emmys Reveal Best Comedy Series of the Year

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently airing on NBC, and the TV Academy has just revealed the show it deems the best comedy series of the past TV season. To be eligible for a nomination, a show must have aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. While that period ended a while ago, the recent Hollywood strikes delayed the 2023 Emmys ceremony until now.

Below are the Emmy nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series – 2023:

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (Hulu)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Winner: The Bear

A dramedy about a struggling Chicago restaurant, The Bear's win follows previous winners in the current decade, Ted Lasso (2021 and 2022) and Schitt's Creek (2020). Other legendary shows that have won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series include: Friends, Modern Family, Frasier, The Golden Girls, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, 30 Rock, Veep, Arrested Development, Taxi, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and All in the Family.

The Bear Season 1 has won six Emmys. The Bear Season 2, which has already aired, will be eligible for the 2024 Emmys.