Emmy Winner Dies From Heart Attack: Pablo Guzman Was 73

Pablo Guzman, an Emmy Award-winning CBS reporter, has died at age 73, as colleagues mourn his loss. Guzman passed away on Sunday morning from an apparent heart attack. The South Bronx native, a graduate of the State University of New York at Old Westbury on Long Island, founded the Young Lords, a political revolutionary party that fought for the rights of Puerto Ricans and Latin Americans, reported The Sun.

The Young Lords Organization in Chicago, led by "Cha Cha" Jimenez, inspired Guzman and his colleagues. Upon splitting from the Chicago-based group, the New York crew changed its name to Young Lords Party in 1970 after the latter was rebranded as an independent group.

A life of revolutionary activism to make his Latino neighborhoods better

Pablo Guzmán, one of the founders of the Young Lords who later became a veteran New York City reporter, has died. HIs legacy is remembered by those who knew him. https://t.co/04qth3Z9L9 — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) November 28, 2023

"Our rise foreshadowed the current 'Latino explosion.' Or 'near-explosion,'" said Guzman in a Medium post from 2016. "It still hasn't quite detonated. It will. Perhaps that is one reason I am asked so much about the Lords."

As one of the party's leading spokespersons, Guzman produced and hosted a twice-a-week radio show on WBAI-FM for the Young Lords during his time as a member of the party. In the past, he had written for several publications, including the Village Voice, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and The New York Daily News, before becoming a television reporter.

From 1984 to 1992, the newscaster worked as a reporter for WNEW-TV in New York City prior to joining WCBS-TV. A highlight of his television career was when he covered everything about John Gotti. He had incredible access and trust with all those involved. He covered 9/11 and its aftermath, as well as countless community stories that took him to almost every neighborhood in the city, earning him a loyal following.

"I want to say it was the Yankees," producer Stephanie Cassell said, per CBS News. "He was holding court with the fans, having as good, or better, time than they were.

"People talked to Pablo, and it sure was true. He had a knack for bringing out the best in people, and people really trusted him," News Director Sarah Burke said.

"In the early '90s, Nelson Mandela was finally let out of prison, and he came here to speak at the U.N. I got to go to the press conference. And when it was over, one of the diplomats wanted to talk to me, and my ego was jumping. I went over, and I looked him in the eye. He wanted to talk about John Gotti, and I was like, yo, that's what it's all about," Guzmán said, according to CBS News.

The journalist also conducted exclusive interviews with several Hollywood A-listers, such as Sting, Carlos Santana, John Fogerty, Spike Lee, and Robert DeNiro. While he was with WNBC-TV, Guzman won an Emmy Award for his reporting on the murder of a New York City Police Department officer.

Tony Aiello, Guzman's former colleague at WCBS-TV, mourned his death in an X (formerly Twitter) post: "Pablo Guzman packed 150 years worth of life into 73. His reporting pulsed with a vitality earned on the streets of El Bario. He covered historic events, and with the Young Lords, he authored a unique chapter of NYC's own history. Pablo was the real deal. Rest in Peace."

Fox News anchor Rosanna Scotto said, "I'm so sorry to hear about Pablo. I enjoyed working with him at Ch 5. He always had a fun story to share. He will be missed #rip #pabloguzman." Guzman is survived by his wife, Debbi, his two children, Angela and Daniel, and his mother, Sally.