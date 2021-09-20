Emmys 2021: Winners List

The night of 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards will serve as an opportunity to honor some of the best TV creators in the business. Ahead of Sunday’s big televised event (available on CBS and Paramount+), the nominees for the 2021 Emmys were unveiled by Emmy-winning father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones back in July. Ever since then fans have been speculating on who will win the big prizes, while nominees have been campaigning hard.

Leading the nominations for this year’s Emmys are Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian, which are tied for a leading 24 nominations each, followed by Marvel and Disney+’s WandaVision with 23 and the Hulu original series The Handmaid’s Tale at 21. In fact, streaming services made a big impact on the small screen this past year, with HBO and HBO Max leading in total nomination with 130 nominations combined and Netflix following closely behind with 129. While Sunday evening could be a history-making night for streamers, it could also see several other history-making moments. Mj Rodriguez is nominated in the lead drama actress category for her portrayal of Blanca Rodriguez on FX’s Pose. A win in that category would make her the first transgender performer to win an acting Emmy. Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang could also become the first featured player in the show’s history to win an Emmy if awarded the supporting comedy actor award.

Of course, if history is made is yet to be seen, and you will have to tune into the 73rd Emmy Awards when they air on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will also stream both live and on-demand on Paramount+. Cedric the Entertainer, whose real name is Cedric Antonio Kyles and who stars on CBS’ hit sitcom The Neighborhood, has been tapped as this year’s host. Keep tabs on this story for an up-to-date list of the 2021 Emmys winners during the show.

DRAMA

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

COMEDY

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, SNL

Kristen Wiig, SNL

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, SNL

Dave Chappelle, SNL

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, SNL

Daniel Levy, SNL

LIMITED SERIES OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Outstanding Made-for-Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

REALITY AND COMPETITION

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Show Host

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef

VARIETY

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert