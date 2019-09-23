Emmys 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Channels Jennifer Lopez With ‘Glam’ Selfie

Ahead of Sunday night’s glitzy 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, actress, Emilia Clarke took to social media to share a glamorous selfie, admitting she was channeling her best Jennifer Lopez “lewk” this year. Decked out in shiny jewels and smoky eyes, the Game of Thrones actress has been nominated for four Emmys, and as of 2019 has won 10 awards from 30 nominations. Tonight, she is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Sep 22, 2019 at 3:40pm PDT

“[Emmys 2019] WE BE ROLLLLLIN!” Clarke wrote. “[Jennifer Lopez] just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk.“

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarke went on to share that she was “one lucky lady” to have the “best glam squad ever.”

Tagging a number of stylish friends, Clarke wrote that they all helped to light “this chick on fyre,” and expressed her gratitude alongside phrased hashtags, “Mother of Dragons takes a final goodbye,” “might have needed a dragon to get me there on time” and “I plan on seeing tomorrow’s sunrise.”

While Lopez did not comment on the inspirational style just yet, fans took to the comments section to praise the “lewk” and share how gorgeous the 32-year-old looked.

“Let’s go super star,” one fan wrote.

“My queen!” another added with dragon and fire emojis.

“MISS GORGEOUS THIS IS YOUR NIGHT!!!!!!” added another.

“GO GET YOUR EMMY QUEEN!!!” another chimed in.

“YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL HAVE THE BEST TIME,” another fan expressed with heart emojis.

After tonight, the Game of Thrones star is officially moving on from the epic HBO fantasy series with her first major project following the contentious finale, and transforming into a Christmas store elf.

The first trailer for Last Christmas debuted this past summer, and sees Clarke donning a bright green Christmas elf costume for what seems like nearly the entire film. Clarke’s character works in a Christmas store, but is far from the “holly, jolly” type. Her family is clearly worried about her, and it is implied that the character previously suffered from some series medical issues.

The film co-stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as a man that she begins to fall in love with, as well as Emma Thompson as her mother.

Notably, Thompson co-wrote Last Christmas, with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helming the holiday-themed film, which releases in theaters Nov. 8, 2019.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic