Emmys 2018: ‘Roseanne’ Shut out as Laurie Metcalf Loses Best Supporting Actress

Even though Roseanne was the most-watched sitcom of the past TV season, the revival was shut-out at the Emmys, with Laurie Metcalf going home empty-handed.

Back in July, the series earned only two nominations — Outstanding Supporting Actress for Metcalf and Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series for editor Brian Schnuckel’s work on the episode “Darlene v. David.” Schnuckel previously lost at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Will & Grace editor Peter Beyt winning the award.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Metcalf had a tough field to beat. The other actresses nominated for their supporting roles are GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin, Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Alex Borstein, Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally and Saturday Night Live stars Aidy Bryant, Lelsie Jones and Kate McKinnon. McKinnon won last year.

When the winner was announced, Borstein took home the award for her work on the Amazon original series. Metcalf and the member of the Roseanne cast have not yet commented on the loss as of press time.

During Roseanne‘s original run, Metcalf was the only member of the cast to win multiple Emmys. She won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Roseanne‘s sister Jackie in 1992, 1993 and 1994. Roseanne Barr was the only other actor to win an Emmy when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 1993.

The Emmy nominations were announced after Roseanne was suddenly cancelled following Barr’s racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide for President Barack Obama. After the show was scrapped, ABC quickly greenlit The Conners, a series centered on the rest of the family.

The Conners is expected to start after Roseanne’s death. Over the weekend, Barr said in a YouTube interview that Roseanne will die after an opioid overdose.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” Barr said, adding that her character’s death seems to “so cruelly insult the people who loved that family in that show.”

The season premiere will also deal with an “unexpected pregnancy.” It is not clear who will be pregnant, but Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) spent part of the last season trying to get pregnant.

The Conners kicks off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 16.