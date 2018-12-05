Emmys 2018: Hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost Facing Backlash Ahead of Ceremony

Saturday Night Live cast members Colin Jose and Michael Che are set to co-host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards airing Monday, but not everyone is excited to see the comedians take the stage.

Not only have the two hinted that they will be keeping their material away from topical material, with Jost telling the L.A. Times last month that award shows recently “are way too self-serious and focused on things that 99 percent of the country doesn’t care about,” but Jost also recently poked fun at the #MeToo movement to end sexual harassment and assault, telling The Hollywood Reporter recently that, by the time the Emmys aired, “People are going to be desperate to give men a chance, finally. It’ll probably be #HeToo by then.”

That quip may have been written off as a bad joke if it weren’t for Jost and Che’s spotty past with handling sensitive topics in an appropriate way and dealing with criticism. In 2016, Jost was slammed for making jokes largely seen as transphobic during a segment of Weekend Updat on SNL in which he said Tinder including 37 different gender identity options in a new update was “why Democrats lost the election.”

Despite widespread backlash, Jost has never addressed the joke publicly.

Che also has a long history of questionable comments, recently defending Louis C.K. after the comedian performed a surprise set for the first time since he admitted to masturbating in front of female comedians without their consent.

When asked what he thought C.K. “deserved,” Che said in his Instagram Story, “I really don’t know. I haven’t talked to him in a while. I don’t know any of his accusers. I don’t know what he’s done to right that situation, and it’s none of my business. But I do believe any free person has a right to speak and make a living.”

While Che addressed the social media statement recently to NPR, saying, “I truly think him going onstage and not addressing anything was insane,” but in the end reiterated that he thought “everybody has the right to defend themselves.”

In the past, Che has also defended street harassers, implying catcalling is similar to being complimented, and his apology on social media — “Sometimes i forget that i belong to all of you now, and that any thought i have should be filtered through you, and receive ur approval” — seemed sarcastic at best.

Can these two stay away from any further slip-ups during the Emmys?

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards air on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

