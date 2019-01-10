Emmy Rossum Speaks out on Her ‘Scary and Wonderful’ Decision to Exit ‘Shamelss’

Emmy Rossum has spoken out about her decision to exit Shameless, calling the choice “scary and wonderful.”

PEOPLE reports that Rossum recently sat down for an interview with Shape, and during the conversation she opened up about deciding to leave the long-running Showtime series.

“The way I look at it is that the end of one thing is the beginning of something else,” she said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to spend time writing, directing, and seeing what other characters I want to play. It’s both scary and wonderful.”

Rossum later went on to shared some insight in to her personality and work ethic, revealing that while she’s leaving Shameless, she is certainly not pumping the brakes on her career.

“I’m definitely a type A. I’m always overprepared. But I also ask for help when I need it — from my act­ing coach; my cinematography teacher; my husband, Sam,” the 31-year-old actress said. “I think confidence comes from working really hard at something and knowing that you can be better at it today than you were yesterday.”

Rossum announced her departure from Shameless in August, ahead of the show’s ninth season writing in a statement on Facebook that “the opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift.”

“There are few characters — female or otherwise — as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated,” she continued. “She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave.”

“I knew it the second I read the pilot script, this was different, this was special. I tirelessly prepped the audition with my coach Terry Knickerbocker. I walked to the appointment in the rain so I looked disheveled,” Rossum added, recalling when she first took on the role. “During my third audition, when I got the part IN the room, I literally jumped up and down screaming in joyous relief and disbelief.”

Rossum went on to confess that the hardest part of leaving the show was walking away from the relationships she had built with the rest of the cast and crew.

“See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I’m an only child. I never had a big family,” she admitted. “Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I’d always dreamed of.”

“But even off set, it feels real. We’ve watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are. I taught Emma to shave her legs,” she went on to reveal. “I was there when Ethan learned to drive. Shanola and Jeremy and Joan and Bill danced at my wedding in New York last year.”

Rossum said she “will always be rooting for my family,” adding, “Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”

The second half of Shameless Season 9 premieres on Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.