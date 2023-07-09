Emmy Awards Nominations 2023: How to Watch

The biggest night in television is just a couple of months away, but 2023 Emmy nominations are just a few days away. TVLine reports that Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown, along with Academy Chair Frank Scherma, will be announcing the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards this Wednesday, July 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. But how does one watch the nominations?

The nominations will be streamed live at Emmys.com/nominations, so fans will be able to watch every moment that happens and hopefully see their favorites being nominated in real-time. As of now, the actual awards telecast is set to air on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox, but depending on how far the writers' strike and possible actors strike goes, it's possible there could be some delay.

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards were postponed, as they were supposed to happen last month. As of now, a new date has yet to be announced, and they likely won't happen until after the strike ends. Meanwhile, the 2023 Peabody Awards were canceled, and it would have been the first in-person ceremony for the awards show since 2019. The Tony Awards still went on as originally planned, but it was all unscripted, so host Ariana DeBose, as well as the presenters, just improved the whole show. It's possible that could happen for other award shows, considering it still ran pretty smoothly, but it's all up in the air.

The fact that the Emmy nominations are still being announced is a good sign, and it's possible things will go on as planned in September. However, it's hard to predict that far, so things could change later in the summer, depending on how the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes go. Fans will just have to wait and see, and for now, hope that their favorites get nominated for an Emmy, and if they have to wait longer to see them get crowned, then so be it.

Be sure to watch the announcement for the 2023 Emmy Awards this Wednesday, July 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on the official Emmys website. It's hard to tell whether or not the Emmys will still air in September since it's unknown how long the strike will go on for, but either way, it will give people time to theorize just who will take home an award for being the best in television.