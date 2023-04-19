Emmy and Tony-Award Winner Cast in Live-Action 'Lilo & Stitch'

Disney just missed the perfect opportunity to feature Ving Rhames in the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie. Two-time Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance was cast as Cobra Bubbles, the role Rhames voiced in the 2002 animated classic, on Wednesday. The live-action Lilo & Stitch will star newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo.

Cobra Bubbles is the former CIA agent who serves as the social worker for Lilo. Rhames also voiced the character in the 2003 direct-to-video sequel Stitch! The Movie. Kevin Michael Richardson voiced Cobra in Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

(Photo: Andreas Branch/Variety via Getty Images)

Lilo & Stitch is one of a handful of movies in the Disney Feature Animation canon to come from a completely original idea. Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the film, crafted a Hawaii-set story where a young girl befriends a cute alien that was engineered for destruction by scientists. The movie was one of the most successful for Disney during the 2000s, grossing $273 million worldwide. It's unclear how different the live-action take will be, but it's safe to say that the original film's theme of finding your family in unlikely places will remain at its center.

Dean Fleischer Camp, who directed the Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, will direct Lilo & Stitch. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes, notes Deadline. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing for Rideback with executive producer Ryan Halprin.

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong will play Lilo's older sister Nani, who also serves as her guardian. Kahiau Machado will play David Kawena, the surfer who is romantically interested in Nani. Zach Galifianakis has a mysterious role, while Stitch will be a CGI character. Galifianakis could be voicing one of the major alien characters, none of whom have been cast yet. Disney plans to release Lilo & Stitch straight to Disney+.

Lilo & Stitch is not the youngest Disney animated feature being prepped for a live-action remake. That distinction goes to Moana. Earlier this month, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Disney announced that a remake of the 2016 film is now in the works. Johnson will play the live-action version of his character, demi-god Maui. The studio has not hired a director yet, but writer Jared Bush is expected to work on the screenplay.

Disney's next live-action remake, Peter Pan & Wendy, hits Disney+ on April 28. The Little Mermaid will open in theaters on May 26, with Snow White following on March 22, 2024. The photorealistic Lion King prequel Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled for July 5, 2024.

Vance won Emmys for playing Johnnie Cochran in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and George Freeman in Lovecraft Country. He won a Tony Award for Lucky Guy in 2013. Vance's TV credits also include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, ER, FlashForward, The Closer, Revenge, State of Affairs, Genius: Aretha, and 61st Street.