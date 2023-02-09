2023 Emmys Get Airdate

The Television Academy and Fox announced the date for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday. The 2023 ceremony will celebrate the best in television during the 2022-2023 television season. Surprisingly, the ceremony will air on a Monday, which usually only happens when NBC airs the Emmys to avoid conflicts with the NFL.

The 2023 Emmys will air live on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. The Creative Arts Emmys will take place on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, with an edited special airing later on FXX. Nominations will be announced on Wednesday, July 12.

The Television Academy also unveiled special key art to mark the 75th anniversary of the Emmys. The first Primetime Emmys ceremony was held in January 1949 and included just five categories and only awarded programs made in the Los Angeles market. It was not until 1952 that the Emmys expanded to include shows made for a national audience.

"This season, the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th Anniversary. What began as a modest ceremony with five awards at the Hollywood Athletic Club has evolved into television's biggest night, celebrating excellence throughout the industry," the TV Academy and Fox said in a statement. "In the age of "peak TV" with close to 600 original scripted series, the Academy now recognizes artists, artisans, craftspeople and storytellers in nearly 120 categories."

Last year's ceremony saw HBO's The White Lotus Season 1 sweep the Limited Series categories with 10 overall wins. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso dominated the comedy categories, winning Outstanding Comedy Series for the second year in a row. HBO's Succession also won Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year. Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls won Outstanding Competition Program, while Saturday Night Live won Outstanding Variety Sktch Series. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won Outstanding Variety Talk Series. Squid Games star Lee Jung-Jae made history as the first star of a non-English language series to win in that category.

The Emmys rotate among the four major networks each year, and this year is Fox's turn. The show usually airs on Sunday nights, except for when NBC holds it because of its Sunday Night Football obligations. The last time Fox had the Emmys was in 2019, and that ceremony aired on a Sunday. That means this is the first time the Emmys will air on a Monday when it is not on NBC.