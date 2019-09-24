Watch Christina Applegate Wreck Giuliana Rancic During Emmys Red Carpet Live Interview

Christina Applegate took no prisoners on the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet, shading interviewers Giuliana Rancic and Jenny McCarthy in two separate interviews. The Dead to Me star, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in Sunday’s award ceremony, earned some serious laughs from Twitter after she took no nonsense on the red carpet, showcasing her signature wit for the world to see.

In one moment, captured by Keep It! podcast host and Daybreak writer Ira Madison III, Applegate was asked to say hello to 8-year-old daughter Sadie Grace by Rancic, but spun the request on its head when she replied of the young child, “I don’t know if she’s watching E!…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christina Applegate didn’t have to murder Giuliana Rancic like this #Emmys pic.twitter.com/bg9z6ObPEn — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 22, 2019

“We’ll hope, we’ll hope,” a seemingly-flustered Rancic replied before the interview cut away.

Applegate’s shading of the network had Twitter cackling, saying it “had to be done.”

Christina Applegate telling Giuliana that her kid is watching at home, but probably not E! is the kind of energy this red carpet needs#Emmys2019 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) September 22, 2019

The way she looks right at her though is the coldest, meanest, and best thing ever. — Jason Lyle Porter (@PorterLyle) September 22, 2019

It had to be done. Giuliana never brings the smarts. — Jamie Steinberg (@NotYerAvgChick) September 22, 2019

Applegate also had a blunt moment with McCarthy on the red carpet when The Masked Singer judge claimed she had watched her on Married…With Children in the ’90s and wanted to be like her when she “got old,” despite the fact that Applegate is just one year older. McCarthy also incorrectly stated that Applegate’s Emmy nomination was the actress’ first, earning a suitably snarky reply.

“I know you were nominated for Friends, for being a guest star role, tonight you’re nominated for your own show,” she told Applegate. “What does that feel like? First time, right?”

“Well, no, no… Samantha Newly? a couple times, but that’s okay.” Applegate responded, referencing her 2008 and 2009 nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. “We don’t have to talk about that.”

Applegate was also nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2004 for her role as Amy on Friends.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage