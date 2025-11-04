‘Elsbeth’: William Jackson Harper is Questioned By Elsbeth After a Poet’s Death (Exclusive Clip)

Elsbeth is all-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip featuring The Good Place star William Jackson Harper.

In “Poetic Justice,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “After a donor’s death shakes New York’s nonprofit arts scene, Elsbeth questions the motives of the victim’s friend, Gary (Harper), the founder of a prominent poetry journal.”

“Also, Elsbeth runs into her old friend Marissa Gold, who is following in her father Eli’s footsteps and working as the campaign manager for a mayoral candidate,” the logline continues. In the exclusive sneak peek below, Carrie Preston’s titular character chats with Gary to make sure the cops do their due diligence. Gary gives Elsbeth more information on the victim, who was also a poet, and Elsbeth seems to be as intrigued as ever.

Harper is the latest guest star on Elsbeth for Season 3, following Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsey Mendez, David Cross, Julia Fox, and Annaleigh Ashford. Whether or not his character, Gary, is connected to the murder is unknown, but fans won’t want to miss what happens. There will be plenty more guest stars to look forward to as the season continues, including Henny Russell, Tony Hale, Dianne Wiest, Lindsey Normington, Lana Condor, Jaime Pressly, Andrew Rannells, and many more.

Meanwhile, fans will also be able to look forward to the much-anticipated return of Sarah Steele’s Marissa Gold. She began recurring on The Good Wife during Season 2, appearing in 22 episodes throughout the remainder of the show’s seven-season run. Steele went on to star in all six seasons of the spinoff The Good Fight, which ended in 2022, meaning fans haven’t seen Marissa Gold in over three years — until now.

Thursday’s episode will surely be a fun one, and having William Jackson Harper guest starring is making it even better, regardless of the true nature of his character. But it will be entertaining to see what else happens. Check out the exclusive clip above and watch a new episode of Elsbeth on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are currently available. Elsbeth airs directly after new episodes of Matlock, now in its second season and starring Kathy Bates.