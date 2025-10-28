‘Elsbeth’: The Halloween Frights Continue With a Dismembered Body and Eliza Doolittle in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Elsbeth is going all out for Halloween this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Ick, a Bod,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Elsbeth must separate trick from treat in Sleepy Hollow when a rivalry reaches a ghoulish climax on Halloween night after a suburban housewife (Annaleigh Ashford) butts heads with a new neighbor.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Additionally, “Captain Wagner makes a frightening discovery about his daughter.” In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth and Detective Donnelly (Molly Price) arrive at a crime scene, and Elsbeth is dressed in head-to-toe Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady. Ashford’s Sharon Norman, who lives next door and is president of the Neighborhood Safety Committee. Donnelly reveals they found a body in Manhattan, and the body appears to come from the makeshift maze at the house. Sharon is as nosy as ever, wanting to know what happened and pointing fingers, and Donnelly admits they found her head.

Play video

Halloween is not for the faint of heart, and it seems like the tricks and frights are not going away. This may only be Elsbeth’s second Halloween episode, but the show is certainly going big for it. Between the dismembered body and Elsbeth absolutely nailing the My Fair Lady costume, there will be a lot to look forward to and more. Not to mention Annaleigh Ashford’s appearance.

Ashford is the latest guest star for Elsbeth Season 3. Last week’s episode saw Julia Fox as a grief influencer, while David Cross, Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez also guest starred. Upcoming guest stars include Lana Condor, Lindsey Normington, Jaime Pressly, Andrew Rannells, and William Jackson Harper. The Good Fight alum Sarah Steele will also be reprising her role as Marissa Gold.

There will be much coming up on Elsbeth, and no telling how it will all turn out. But fans can get into the fun and spooky spirit with the Halloween episode this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes of Elsbeth are available. If anyone knows how to do Halloween, it’s definitely Elsbeth Tascioni, so fans won’t want to miss a single thing from the new episode.