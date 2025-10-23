‘Elsbeth’: Henny Russell Joins as Judge Crawford’s Widow While Tony Hale Plays a Tech CEO in Season 3, Episode 6 Exclusive First Look

An upcoming episode of Elsbeth is once again bringing the star power, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

Actress Henny Russell has been cast as Judge Crawford’s widow, Winnie. Meanwhile, Arrested Development star Tony Hale will appear as Fin Tech CEO, Craig Hollis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In “Bunker Down,” airing on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a crisis manager vanishes inside a billionaire’s panic room, Elsbeth unravels the highly equipped fortresses that blur the lines between security and paranoia. Meanwhile, Elsbeth meets the late Judge Crawford’s widow, Winnie (Russell).” The episode is written by Erica Shelton Kodish and directed by Nick Gomez.

Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

This will be the first time that fans are meeting Judge Milton Crawford’s (Michael Emerson) widow, and there is no telling what will go down or why Elsbeth is even meeting with her in the first place. Considering what Crawford had set up before he was killed, there is still a lot to uncover in that aftermath and the dominoes he placed. Whether or not Winnie knew what her husband was up to is unknown, but it’s likely fans will be getting more information when she makes her debut.

Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Russell and Hale are the latest guest stars for Elsbeth’s third season. It kicked off with a star-studded premiere that included Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez. David Cross also guest starred in the second episode, with Julia Fox appearing in this week’s. Additional guest stars for Season 3 include Lana Condor, Annaleigh Ashford, and William Jackson Harper. The Good Wife and The Good Fight alum Sarah Steele will be reprising her role as Marissa Gold.

There will be a lot to look forward to as Elsbeth’s third season continues, and seeing what Russell will bring as Crawford’s widow is certainly up there. And what Hale will bring as Craig Hollis. Don’t miss the sixth episode of Season 3, “Bunker Down,” airing on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. New episodes of Elsbeth air on Thursdays, following new episodes of Matlock. All episodes of Elsbeth are currently available to watch on Paramount+.