‘Elsbeth’: Julia Fox Has a Seemingly Tight Alibi in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Julia Fox is guest starring in this week’s Elsbeth, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Good Grief,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When ‘grief influencer’ Raquel Drabowski’s (Fox) presumed-dead husband makes a miraculous return, their reunion takes a fatal plunge.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s surprise reunion with an old friend could expose a dangerous undercover operation,” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip, Fox’s Raquel is questioned by police about where she was during the murder, and she reveals that she was making content for her fans, with time-stamped proof. Although Raquel tells Elsbeth, “No one can be in two places at one time, right?” Elsbeth doesn’t seem so convinced.

Play video

Fox is the latest guest star for Elsbeth’s third season, which has already had David Cross, Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, and Lindsay Mendez. Upcoming guest stars include Lana Condor, Annaleigh Ashford, William Jackson Harper, and The Good Fight alum Sarah Steele, among many others.

As for Elsbeth’s surprise reunion, stills released for the episode reveal that Carra Patterson will be returning as Kaya Blanke. She departed the series ahead of the Season 2 finale, with the series explaining that Kaya is doing undercover work. However, star Carrie Preston told PopCulture.com that she will be back, so it was just a matter of when and how that would happen. And it sounds like her return will make for some complications.

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Jason Butler Harner as Sydney Fletcher, Julia Fox as Raquel Drabowski Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Elsbeth marks Fox’s latest television role after she guest starred in an episode of FX on Hulu’s hit show Adults. She is best known for roles in Uncut Gems, Him, and No Sudden Move. Additional credits include Night Always Comes, Fior Di Latte, The Trainer, and Puppet. She also served as an executive producer on the 2022 film Something You Said Last Night, starring Carmen Madonia, Ramona Milano, Paige Evans, and Joe Parro.

Season 3 of Elsbeth is finally here, and it’s already been a fun first couple of episodes. From the looks of the sneak peek, Episode 3 will be the same. Tune in to a new episode of Elsbeth airing this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes of Elsbeth are available.