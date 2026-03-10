‘Elsbeth’: Steve Buscemi Tries to Comfort a Mourning Woman (Exclusive Clip)

Elsbeth is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Murder Six Across,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “After the famed editor of the daily puzzle is murdered at the annual crossword championship, Elsbeth infiltrates the world of elite puzzle solvers to find the champion who will do whatever it takes to win.”

Steve Buscemi guest stars as Simon, a crossword champion. In the exclusive sneak peek, Elsbeth is talking to a mourning woman and Simon goes over to them, at first irritated that Elsbeth is talking to her, but then comforting the woman. She admits that she may have loved the victim, even though they barely knew each other.

It seems like Simon doesn’t quite know what to do, and hearing that someone may have loved the victim also seemed to come as a surprise to him. Since he is a crossword champion, it’s possible he had something to do with it, but who knew crossword puzzles could be so intense? Elsbeth is unpredictable, so you never know what could happen. But perhaps Elsbeth is looking right at the murderer, who would do anything to win.

Meanwhile, Buscemi is the latest guest star to grace Elsbeth. Along with the two-time Emmy winner, Elsbeth Season 3 has also guest starred Jeff Hiller, Hamish Linklater, Andrew Rannells, Jaime Pressly, Lana Condor, Dianne Wiest, Tony Hale, William Jackson Harper, Julia Fox, David Cross, Andy Richter, Amy Sedaris, and Stephen Colbert, to name a few. Coming up, Beanie Feldstein, Didi Conn, Constance Wu, and Anna Camp are a few who will also be joining the fun.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to, not only in Thursday’s episode but in the rest of the season, and that won’t be all. Elsbeth has been renewed for Season 4, so there will be plenty more murders, mysteries, and guest stars to come. For now, fans will want to focus on Season 3, though. Check out the exclusive clip above from Thursday’s new episode, airing at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where the entire series is available. New episodes of Elsbeth immediately follow Season 2 of Matlock on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.