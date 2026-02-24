‘Elsbeth’: Hamish Linklater’s Wealthy Biohacker is Questioned Following an Unexpected Death (Exclusive Clip)

Elsbeth is finally back from its winter hiatus this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In the midseason premiere, “Ol’ Man Liver,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “Elsbeth battles a wealthy biohacker (Hamish Linklater) who will do anything to stay young, including an extreme diet, vigorous exercise, and murder.”

The sneak peek sees Elsbeth going to the house of Linklater’s Archer Kopunek to question him about Tyler, a guy who had died and donated his heart to someone that Elsbeth knows. Archer tells her that Tyler was his trainer, but the job was “unconventional.” He’s been trying to understand longevity, and Tyler was doing the same protocol, but Elsbeth is curious as to why he died so young if that were the case. Archer then explains that his ring, which called 9-1-1 as Tyler was also wearing it, records just about every single data about him.

It already seems like this case is going to take a turn, and there’s no telling what will happen. Knowing Elsbeth, she will get to the bottom of it, even if it means joining the world of biohacking, albeit briefly. As with any episode of Elsbeth, anything can happen, and nothing is predictable, so fans will just have to tune in to see how it all turns out. As for any side stories, there will surely be some fun ones, including about Alec Bloom following the shocking revelation in the midseason finale that he is not who he says he is.

Linklater is the latest guest star on Elsbeth’s third season. The series has already seen Stephen Colbert, David Cross, Lana Condor, Jaime Pressly, Dianne Wiest, Andrew Rannells, Tony Hale, and many, many more. Upcoming, fans will see Jeff Hiller, Constance Wu, Anna Camp, and Steve Buscemi, among many others. And who knows who else will be joining the fun.

Meanwhile, Elsbeth was recently renewed for Season 4, so there will be many more guest stars, mysteries, and fun to be had, as the series won’t be ending any time soon. There is going to be a lot more to look forward to as Season 3 continues. Check out the exclusive clip above from the midseason premiere of Elsbeth, airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount+, where all episodes are currently available.