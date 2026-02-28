‘Elsbeth’ Star Carrie Preston is ‘Grateful’ for Season 4 Renewal (Exclusive)

Elsbeth is coming back for another season, and star Carrie Preston reflected on the show’s renewal while speaking with PopCulture.com.

The series was one of 10 on CBS to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 season in January.

Ahead of the show’s midseason premiere, which aired on Thursday, Preston spoke about the Season 4 renewal, telling PopCulture that it’s “really a miracle in this day and age for any show to go beyond one or two seasons.” She continued, “And so the fact that we’re almost at the end of Season 3, and we get to do it for another season, I feel relieved and grateful and very lucky.”

Pictured: Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

“A lot of my friends aren’t working, and I’m glad that we have a show that’s shooting in New York and is employing so many New York actors, but also our crew, because they are the best of the best,” Preston said. “And that is what is making our show so unique, I think, is where we are and how this incredible group of people is portraying this city and this woman in this city.”

For those who don’t know, Elsbeth is a spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Preston has been playing Elsbeth Tascioni since 2010, and even with the start of Elsbeth in 2024, she had no idea it would be as successful as it is now. And she was just grateful to do the pilot.

“I mean, when we finished shooting the pilot, we finished with a very kind of small crew because it was the last day of shooting,” she explained. “And we were doing the scene on a double-decker tour bus. And when we finished, it was sort of like, ‘Okay. We’re done, and everybody’s packing up.’ And I said, ‘Well, can we go celebrate? This might be it for me. You might not ever be able to do this again.’ And so I was able to go and celebrate with some of the crew and just say that, ‘Look. We did this. We made this thing together. And even if no one sees it, we did it.’”

“And then when it got picked up series and then it’s found an audience, all of those things, we continue to be grateful,” Preston continued. “My makeup artist, Andy Young, was talking to me in the makeup trailer today. And she said, ‘Don’t you think it’s so incredible that we all get to do this show, and then we’re getting to all be here together?’ So there is a lot of gratitude even after three seasons. There’s still a gratitude amongst the people who are working on the show that I’ll tell you from experience is not always the case. So I am very grateful for that, and I’m also very proud of that.”

As the television landscape changes, you can never tell what a show’s future will look like, no matter how well it’s doing. Luckily, Elsbeth still has at least one more season left, so Preston will continue solving crimes as Elsbeth Tascioni for quite some time. New episodes of Elsbeth air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.