‘Elsbeth’: Jeff Hiller Gives Elsbeth a New Hairdo in Season 3, Episode 12 Exclusive First Look

Emmy winner Jeff Hiller is coming to Elsbeth, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look.

In “All’s Hair,” airing on Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth must comb through a tangled mess of suspects — and some drag brunch mayhem — to clip a killer.”

Hiller is guest starring as Felix Weaver. From the exclusive photos, it seems like Felix will be helping Elsbeth in more ways than one. He will likely be questioned about the murder, and giving Elsbeth a new hairdo. Additionally, Ethan Slater is back as Officer Reese Chandler, after first appearing in a couple of episodes in Season 2. Elsbeth is continuing to have different partners on cases following Kaya’s departure, so it was only a matter of time before Officer Chandler returned.

Pictured (L-R): Jeff Hiller as Felix Weaver and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

It was announced in November that Hiller would be joining the guest star lineup for Elsbeth’s third season. Only halfway through the season, Elsbeth has seen quite a lot of star power that includes Stephen Colbert, David Cross, Lana Condor, Jaime Pressly, Dianne Wiest, Tony Hale, and William Jackson Harper, among many others. There will also be a lot more guest stars to look forward to once Elsbeth returns on Thursday, Feb. 26, and it’s bound to be as entertaining as ever.

Hiller is best known for his role as Joel in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, which won him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2025. Additional credits include Stumble, Lost & Found in Cleveland, American Horror Stories, American Horror Story, First One In, Escape from Virtual Island, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Human Kind Of, Greta, Set It Up, and Nightcap.

Pictured (L-R): Jeff Hiller as Felix Weaver, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Ethan Slater as Officer Reese Chandler Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Don’t miss Jeff Hiller’s appearance on Elsbeth on Thursday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available. The series will finally return from its winter hiatus on Thursday Feb. 26, with Hamish Linklater guest starring as a wealthy biohacker. Elsbeth is known for being unpredictable, so there’s no telling what will happen in these upcoming episodes and who the murderers will be, so fans won’t want to miss a single second when the show comes back.