‘Elsbeth’: Andrew Rannells is Questioned During the Holidays Following a ‘Nutcracker’ Murder in Exclusive Sneak Peek at Fall Finale

The fall finale of Elsbeth is this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek featuring Andrew Rannells.

In “A Hard Nut to Crack,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “When an avant-garde choreographer’s Nutcracker rehearsal turns deadly, Elsbeth leaps into the cutthroat world of New York ballet.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the exclusive clip below, Elsbeth and Detective Donnelly are questioning Rannells’ Harris Parson, a former dancer, at his daughter’s ballet class. He’s seemingly heartbroken over the murder, even despite some disagreements with the victim. At the same time, Harris is focusing on his daughter’s rehearsal for The Nutcracker. He gives his alibi and a shortened life story of his time as a dancer, even his turn as the Nutcracker Prince as a teenager.

Play video

If anyone can do holidays with a twist, it is certainly Elsbeth. And a murder during Nutcracker rehearsals is just the twist that fans will be looking for. Not to mention the fact that Rannells’ character seems pretty passionate about the cutthroat world of New York ballet, maybe even too passionate. As always, Elsbeth is unpredictable, and there’s no telling how it will all go down, especially since this is the fall finale, so fans don’t want to miss a single second of it.

In addition to Rannells, the episode will also see the return of Lindsay Mendez as Officer Grace Hackett and Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold, reprising her role from The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Other guest stars this season have included Jaime Pressly, Lana Condor, Lindsey Normington, Dianne Wiest, Tony Hale, Henny Russell, Stephen Colbert, Andy Richter, Amy Sedaris, and David Cross, among many, many more.

It’s hard to tell how the fall finale of Elsbeth will go and if it will end leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Luckily, fans won’t have to wait too long. Check out the exclusive sneak peek above and tune in to the fall finale of Elsbeth on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, where all episodes are available. Elsbeth is set to return on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, so however it ends, the wait for the midseason premiere will be a long one.