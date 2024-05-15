'9-1-1' Rocked by Tragedy as Grip Rico Priem Dies in Car Crash

A crew member on 9-1-1 has died following an overnight shift. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rico Priem, a grip for the Fox-turned-ABC procedural drama and a member of IATSE Local 80, was in a car crash early Saturday morning after working a 14-hour shift on location in Pomona. It was reportedly his second 14-hour production day in a row, leaving just after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, with the crash reported around 4:27 a.m. The California Highway Patrol confirmed that Priem's Toyota Highlander was overturned and obstructing the right lanes on a freeway in San Dimas. His vehicle drove off the road and up an embankment, later flipping onto its roof. Unfortunately, Priem was found dead at the scene.

"We are fully committed to the safety and well-being of all of our members and express our heartfelt condolences to the member's family," IATSE said in a statement. "Workers have a reasonable expectation that they can get to work and come home safely. No one should be put in unsafe circumstances while trying to earn a living." Additionally, 9-1-1's producing studio, 20th Television, shared in a statement, "On behalf of the studio and everyone at 9-1-1, we send our sincere and deepest condolences to Rico Priem's family and friends."

Star Aisha Hinds took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and eye-opening message, both in tribute to Priem and to share just how important and overworked crew members are as the "unsung heroes of any show." "Devastated," Hinds began. "Words….ever insufficient…none able to carry the harrowing heartbreak reverberating through our 9-1-1 family. As the industry processes the passing of one of our invaluable and invested individuals-notably loyal, thus lauded and loved for his commitment to his craft and sharing the wisdom he's gleaned from decades fo working in this industry, hearts are heavy navigating feelings of grief and gratitude for the life of Rico Priem."

Hinds' co-star Angela Bassett also reacted to the tragedy while speaking with ET at the Disney/ABC Upfronts, giving her condolences to Rico Priem's family. "The studio, 9-1-1, we all extend our deepest condolences to his friends, to his family," The Oscar nominee said. "It was just a very, very sad moment. We're all rocked by it, certainly. It's the first time [we experience death]. We have births, you know, we have weddings, and now to experience this. We just had to take a moment, just take time, and take a moment. We thought it was important to come together and have whatever bit of service and offer whatever we can do to his family 'cause we know that we'll miss him, but we know they will miss him even more."