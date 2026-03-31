‘Elsbeth’ Guest Star J. Smith-Cameron Teases Upcoming Appearance and the Part She Plays in the Murder of the Week (Exclusive)

J. Smith-Cameron is guest starring in this week’s Elsbeth, and she spoke to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

In “Deadutante,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “After a powerful patriarch is stabbed with a sword at New York’s most exclusive debutante ball, Elsbeth must engage in hand-in-glove combat with the imperious ball director (Smith-Cameron).”

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While the Emmy-nominated actress didn’t share too much about her appearance, she confirmed that she’s the “guest star, which if you watch Elsbeth regularly, you might have a good chance what part that means I play. I don’t wanna give anything away.” Smith-Cameron continued, “Her name is Isadora, called Izzy, and she runs a debutante ball that’s the most posh debutante ball in the country, at least according to her. And she’s very officious and very affected, and she was loving.”

Pictured: J. Smith-Cameron as Isadora “Izzy” Lancaster. Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Smith-Cameron, known for her roles in Rectify and Succession, admitted it was “great” being on Elsbeth for several reasons. She noted that she’s known lead Carrie Preston “for a long time, and I haven’t worked with her since we were both in the True Blood cast. But that’s a long time ago. And she and her husband, Michael [Emerson], are New Yorkers. I’ve just known them for a long time, at least peripherally. And I’ve always wanted to work more with her. I think she’s great. She’s great. And she sets the tone. The whole cast and crew are great.”

“Oh, and also, my same dresser wardrobe person that I had on Succession, I had on this, and it was a great reunion,” she expressed. “Her name is Midge. She’s amazing. I love her. And she was there. That was a great thing because when you do have a big guest star part like that, you’re just kinda slammed with a lot of work. And it was nice to have someone familiar that you could… when the camera stopped rolling, I could be like, ‘Did I talk too fast or was that too fun? How is that?’And she would just be like so supportive, and we had a few good laughs. And so that was nice.”

Pictured (L-R): Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner, J. Smith-Cameron as Isadora “Izzy” Lancaster and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: CBS

“And then John Bedford Lloyd, who played the gentleman who got murdered, I’ve known him forever,” Smith-Cameron continued. “That was fun. And I really got on well with Purva [Bedi], who played Jules, my character’s assistant, because we were often in scenes together. We got to know each other. She’s fabulous. The director, the showrunner, costume designer on this show is a genius. And, yeah, I just thought, ‘I’m really the happiest clam.’”

There is going to be a lot to look forward to with J. Smith-Cameron’s guest appearance on Elsbeth, and all she had left to tease was, “I am very fashionably dressed, and that I am emulating a very famous personage in the world of fashion who also runs a very famous ball.”

Tune in to a new episode of Elsbeth airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.