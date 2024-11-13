‘Elsbeth’: Apologies Are in Order in Exclusive Sneak Peek

This week’s episode of Elsbeth will be taking things to a restaurant and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. Premiering on Thursday, Nov. 14, in “Elsbeth Flips the Bird,” the titular former attorney investigates the death “of a devious kitchen staffer after he causes havoc in New York’s hottest restaurant and enrages one of America’s most revered chefs (Pamela Adlon).”

In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth follows Adlon’s character to the grocery store, but not because she’s investigating her. It’s because she wants to apologize for suspecting her in the first place when she is “clearly a survivor.” Elsbeth tries to bond with the chef over having to work in male-dominated spaces, recalling her time as a lawyer back in Chicago. Elsbeth empathizes with her, and it only brings up more questions as to what really happened at the restaurant.

This episode should be an interesting one, especially if Adlon’s character truly had nothing to do with it and there’s a completely different person responsible. It’s hard to predict how the storyline will go, but as per usual, it’s nothing Elsbeth can’t handle. Fans will certainly want to tune in to see how it all turns out and who is behind the murder, but it sounds like this will be another one that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, Pamela Adlon is just the latest guest star on Elsbeth Season 2. The season has already seen Nathan Lane, Rob Riggle, Jenn Lyon, Vanessa Williams, and Brittany O’Grady. Upcoming, Vanesa Bayer, Laurie Metcalf, and Eric McCormack will be guest starring, along with Carrie Preston’s IRL husband and Lost alum Michael Emerson, who will be recurring in the back of Season 2. There is still a lot to look forward to with guest stars and storylines, and fans won’t want to miss a single second.

Even just two seasons in, Elsbeth has been proving itself and keeping fans on the edge of their seats. There is never a case that Elsbeth and co. can’t solve, but tomorrow’s episode will be an interesting one to watch. Make sure to tune in on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS following a new episode of Kathy Bates’ hit new series Matlock to see what happens. All episodes are streaming on Paramount+.