‘Elsbeth’: Jaime Pressly Guest Stars as a Fallen Supermodel in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Jaime Pressly is guest starring in this week’s episode of Elsbeth, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Glamazons,” airing on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, “A fallen ‘90s supermodel (Jaime Pressly) returns to New York for a reunion and revenge, leading Elsbeth to sort through old grudges and lies to catch a killer.”

“Meanwhile, Officer Hackett takes her turn in the spotlight,” the logline continues. In the exclusive clip, Officer Hackett, Detective Fleming, and Elsbeth are questioning a very distraught witness when Pressly’s Tiff Giles enters the building. As Elsbeth introduces herself, Tiff hopes that the police “do better this time.”

Since Tiff Giles was on a revenge tour in New York, there’s no telling what truly happened with the murder, but as per usual, it will be entertaining to see how it all goes down. Elsbeth already seems a bit suspicious of her and the witness, and her instincts are usually never wrong. At the same time, it also sounds like Officer Hackett will be focusing on other things aside from the case. She’s been wanting to break out into the comedy space, so perhaps this is finally her chance.

Pressly is the latest guest star on Elsbeth for the third season. Already, this season has seen Stephen Colbert, Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, David Cross, Julia Fox, Annaleigh Ashford, William Jackson Harper, Tony Hale, Henny Russell, Dianne Wiest, Lindsey Normington, and Lana Condor. Upcoming, fans will be able to look forward to seeing Andrew Rannells, Steve Buscemi, and Hamish Linklater, among many, many others. Additionally, Sarah Steele has been recurring as Marissa Gold, reprising her role from The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Make sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above and check out a brand new episode of Elsbeth, guest starring Jaime Pressly, this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. All episodes of Elsbeth are available on the streamer, and soon, the series will be going on hiatus for the winter, but there will be much to look forward to in the winter. For now, fans will be seeing Pressly gracing their screens once again in a new episode in a matter of days.