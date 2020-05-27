Ellen DeGeneres Taking Heat for Video of Her Mom
Ellen DeGeneres' birthday gift to her 90-year-old mother Betty is earning her a fresh wave of backlash, with some fans going as far as accusing her of "elder abuse." The controversy, and the accusations, stem from a video the comedian and talk show host shared to Twitter and Instagram on May 21, in which she is seen gifting her mother with a less than favorable haircut.
90th birthday present for my Mamma. pic.twitter.com/GNwpS0dvJ1— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 21, 2020
In the 57-second clip, which is captioned, "90th birthday present for my Mama," DeGeneres can be seen taking trimmers to her mother’s hair. At one point in the video, DeGeneres is heard assuring her mother that "it's not that short" and that "it's just taking the edges off." Betty chimes in, asking, "why am I letting her do this?" When she asks why her daughter isn't using scissors, DeGeneres tells her, "believe me, you don't want me using scissors." By the end of the video, Betty is left with much shorter hair, which she doesn't seem to be a fan of. As she checks out her birthday 'do in the mirror, she tells her daughter that she doesn't like it "yet," adding that she "really cut it short."
While Betty seemed to suggest that the new haircut may grow on her after she washes it, fans still blasted DeGeneres for the haircut. Both on Twitter and Instagram, replies piled up, many accusing her of being mean while others went as far as accusing her of "elder abuse." Several others suggested she had done it simply for publicity. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
Bad haircut for your mom. She looked lovely before your birthday "gift". Hope she can do something with the little hair you left her. Not funny.— Guadalupe V. Trelles, D.C. (@v_trelles) May 22, 2020
She even asker her not to cut it short. But she did. All for laughs. What a frikkin bully.— Candace (@ilovemykiddostx) May 24, 2020
Ellen! Why did u do that to your Mom??!!— Patty Mulcahy Jones (@PattyMulcahyJon) May 22, 2020
her mother is so beautiful, why she cut her hair off😡😡— AngelPower (@AngelPo71921942) May 22, 2020
What did you to to your Mama?— Patricia McCleery (@trichalin) May 22, 2020
Ellen that was kinda fucked up? Or am I the only one who thought that?— Amanda Rodriguez (@luxenails2011) May 22, 2020
Yesss!! It was!!! Her mom clearly didn’t want it short but she did it anyway. Totally uncomfortable to watch.— Candace (@ilovemykiddostx) May 24, 2020
Ellen ... honey please. Don't cut your moms hair. Just give her hugs and compliments.— Michele Mansfield (@shemichele1) May 22, 2020
Holy smokes she butchered her poor mamas hair! 😮😬 I feel bad for her.— Victor (@IKnowWhatUDid71) May 22, 2020
It’s NOT funny, you are not funny...— coffeefan (@coffeefan11) May 24, 2020
Wow, anything for likes. Poor lady🙄— Leslie Fallejo (@LeslieFallejo) May 22, 2020
I don’t know what to say I took care of my mom and dad for seven years I never cut their hair like that. I think I should’ve left a little longer she had beautiful hair💐🙏🏼💐— Paul Labadie (@PaulLabadie11) May 22, 2020
What a sin, you couldn't just get a pair of scissors and give her a sensible hair cut????— alicia renouf (@aliciarenouf) May 23, 2020