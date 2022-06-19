Ellen DeGeneres' Production Team Will Return to TV in Fall

The Ellen DeGeneres Show may be over, but its production team is returning to TV this fall. The Blast reported that the production team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return for Jennifer Hudson's upcoming talk show. Ellen DeGeneres' talk show came to an end in late May after 19 seasons on the air.

According to the outlet, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will launch in September, will have part of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's production team as part of its own. The Wrap pointed out that several of the top producers at The Ellen DeGeneres Show will move to Hudson's show, including Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent. The trio, who were reportedly with DeGeneres' show since it premiered in 2003, will serve as both executive producers and showrunners for Hudson's talk show

Mike Darnell, the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said that he was looking forward to working with DeGeneres' team on this new talk show endeavor. His statement read, "I've worked with Mary, Andy, and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I'm thrilled that we're able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business." He continued, "With Jennifer's incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter, and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I'm excited for what's to come." It was reported in early March that Hudson would be getting her own talk show. At the time, the Oscar winner shared a statement in which she expressed her excitement over the opportunity and teased a little about what her talk show will entail.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living," Hudson said when the news was first announced. "People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn't be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We're about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!"